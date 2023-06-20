Emirates Airlines Group raises salaries and allowances of its employees

Emirates Airlines Group has decided to increase the basic salaries and fixed allowances for its employees starting from the first of July next year. This announcement ends in 8.

The group said in an internal memo that this increase comes in direct response to the rising cost of living and inflation around the world.

The memo added, "After reviewing the latest salary assessment, we are pleased to announce an increase in your basic salaries and fixed allowances, starting from July 1, 2023."

According to the memo, these increases are considered a "5% increase in the cost of living on the basic salary for employees in Dubai, with increases in accommodation and transportation allowances, and a 10% increase in educational support allowances starting from September 2023. As for Emirati citizens, there will be an increase in special allowances, with details of the new basic salary and fixed allowances to be published with the contractual amendment message on July 21.

As for employees in the UAE's overseas offices, the basic salary increases will be synchronized with the local cost of living, with changes in fixed allowances based on local market conditions."

