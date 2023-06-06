Emirates Airlines is preparing for a large purchase order of up to 150 aircraft

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, has confirmed that the company is nearing a major aircraft purchase order, ranging between 100 and 150 aircraft, as it prepares to replace its fleet of Airbus A380 double-decker planes, which will be phased out in the early next decade.

Clark said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Istanbul on Tuesday, during the Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association, that the airline is "getting close to doing something" that will involve buying more aircraft of the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 models, and "perhaps" also a smaller Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Clark stated in the interview, "We will start making orders soon to some extent."

The airline aims to fulfill the orders from 2027 to 2033, in order to meet the renewal requirements before the A380 aircraft is retired in 2032.

He added, "It could happen next week, and it could be at the Dubai Airshow."

On the other hand, Clark pointed out that the demand for air travel is the strongest it has been in a long time, with the possibility of some "softening" in the middle of next year.

