Emirates Airlines lifts suspension of passenger processing from Dubai

Emirates Airlines has announced the lifting of the suspension of travel procedures for passengers from Dubai, allowing customers to now complete the travel procedures for their scheduled flights.

Emirates Airlines urges its customers to only head to the airport if they have a confirmed flight reservation, as the airport remains crowded.

Customers affected by flight cancellations are required to contact their travel agent or Emirates Airlines call center to rebook. Emirates Airlines encourages customers to check for the latest updates on flight schedules via the following website: emirates.com, as customers can expect delays in departure and arrival flights.

Emirates Airlines deeply apologizes to affected customers who have experienced delays and disruptions to their travel plans due to adverse weather conditions and road conditions, and appreciates the difficulty of the situation for all those affected.

While some customers have been able to return home or reach their destinations, we recognize that many are still awaiting their flights, as our teams intensify efforts to reschedule all our flights, in addition to providing safe accommodation and various other services for affected customers at the airport.

