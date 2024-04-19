Emirates Airlines suspends travel procedures for connecting flights through Dubai

Emirates is suspending check-in for all customers in our network travelling with onward connections through Dubai until 2359hrs [GMT] on 19 April. This is to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at our Dubai hub.



Passengers already in Dubai and in transit will continue to be processed for their flights.



Customers travelling to Dubai as their final destination may check-in and travel as usual. Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals and are advised to check the latest flight schedules on emirates.com.



Impacted customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates Office for rebooking options.



Emirates extends our sincerest apologies to impacted customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans. We appreciate how difficult it is for everyone affected.



Our teams are working hard to restore our scheduled operations as soon as possible.

