Emirates Airlines Suspends Travel Procedures from Dubai Until Midnight April 18

Emirates Airlines has decided to suspend travel procedures for passengers departing from Dubai starting from 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, until midnight on April 18, due to operational challenges resulting from adverse weather conditions and road conditions.

Emirates Airlines stated: affected customers can contact their travel agent or Emirates Airlines call center to reschedule their bookings.

The statement continued: Procedures for passengers arriving in Dubai and transit passengers will continue, however, customers should anticipate delays in departure and arrival flights, and are urged to check flight schedules on the following website: emirates.com. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience as Emirates Airlines intensifies efforts to reschedule all flights, and our teams will provide all possible support to affected customers.

