Emirates Airlines' Workforce Spending Reaches AED 121 Billion Over 10 Years

Emirates Airlines has spent approximately AED 121 billion on its workforce over the past decade, including over AED 16.3 billion in the most recent fiscal year.

Data from the Emirates Group indicates that spending on the workforce has risen from AED 11.8 billion during the 2014-2015 fiscal year to AED 16.3 billion in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. This increase underscores the airline's growth and its expansions both on the ground and in the air.

The data also revealed that the total number of employees at Emirates Airlines grew to 63,466 in the last fiscal year, a 12.5% increase from 56,379 employees in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The total number of employees in the Emirates Group reached approximately 112,400.

Employee costs are the third largest expenditure for the airline, following ownership costs (depreciation and amortization) and fuel costs.

Emirates Airlines allocates an annual budget for training and recruitment, which increases each year to support investments in human resources to meet the airline's global expansion needs. The airline continues to launch initiatives and programs to attract nationals and encourage them to pursue careers in the aviation sector. Since the beginning of the year, the airline has been organizing open days in over 460 global cities as part of its recruitment campaigns, in preparation for receiving its new Airbus A350 aircraft starting from September.

