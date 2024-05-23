Emirates and Avianca launch reciprocal codeshare partnership via European gateways

Emirates, the worlds’ largest international airline, and Avianca, one of the largest Latin-American carriers, have launched a new codeshare partnership. The new partnership allows Emirates and Avianca customers to enjoy seamless connectivity on select routes.

Emirates customers flying from Emirates’ network via Madrid, Barcelona or London Heathrow, can fly direct to three points in Colombia and enjoy seamless connectivity, in addition to other travel benefits that introduce more convenience. Codeshare flights include Madrid to Bogotá, Medellin or Cali; Barcelona to Bogotá; and London Heathrow to Bogotá.

Tickets can be booked immediately on emirates.com, avianca.com, the Emirates and Avianca Apps, contact centres or via both online and offline travel agents, with codeshare flights starting from 4 June.

Avianca will place its code on routes operated by Emirates, between Barcelona, Madrid or London Heathrow and Dubai. The Colombian carrier’s customers will fly on Emirates-operated widebody aircraft while enjoying premium dining, lie-flat seats in premium cabins in addition to an abundance of content on Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, featuring more than 6,500 channels of movies, shows, music and more, including in Spanish.

Customers of both airlines will enjoy the convenience of seamless connectivity, hassle-free booking of itineraries on both airlines on a single ticket while reaping the benefit of securing competitive fares, and a single baggage policy checked through to the final destination.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates said: “We are delighted to establish a codeshare partnership with Colombia’s largest carrier, Avianca to provide seamless connections on select routes to customers of both airlines. The codeshare agreement will enable us to expand our reach and allow our customers to use our services and fly to additional popular points in Colombia.”

We are also pleased to offer Avianca’s customers connections through points in Spain as well as London Heathrow to and from our hub in Dubai, along with other benefits such a single baggage policy and seamless connectivity. We look forward to developing the relationship further, and introducing more added-value benefits in the future that will be felt by customers of both airlines.”

Claudio Vélez, Chief Revenue Officer, Avianca said: “We are very pleased to launch this codeshare agreement with Emirates which ratifies, once again, our commitment to connectivity, access to new destinations and a greater attraction of passengers to Latin America. This collaboration will bring our region closer to Dubai via Europe and it will also strengthen Avianca’s operation in Barcelona, Madrid and London Heathrow. Emirates is one of the largest and most prestigious airlines in the world, so this partnership is a testimony and recognition of Avianca's track record, our world-class operational indicators, and the strength of our route network.”

Emirates currently has commercial cooperation agreements in place with 161 interline, codeshare and intermodal partners.

