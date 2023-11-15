Emirates and Boeing partner to advance aircraft maintenance with digitally focused solutions

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has today announced a series of contracts awarded to Safran, worth over US$1.2 billion combined. This includes a US $1 billion deal* for the latest generation Safran Seats for Emirates’ new fleet of Airbus A350, Boeing 777X-9 and existing Boeing 777-300 aircraft.

The agreement includes Business, Premium Economy and Economy class seats for the Emirates Airbus A350, and Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class seats for the Boeing 777X-9. The new seats will offer a host of enhancements that set a new standard for comfort, privacy and convenience, including generous space and a bolder roster of luxurious features, stylish interior finishes and next level-technology in every cabin class.

The deal also represents a significant export order for a French company, and is part of Emirates’ ongoing investment into France and Europe.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “Safran is a key partner for Emirates and we’re working closely to reimagine and elevate our future cabins with smart design and the latest technologies. These have been decisive factors in our selection of seat types which will be customized for Emirates. Today’s announcement is significant not only because it cements the partnership between Emirates and Safran, but also because it supports aviation manufacturing and the wider value chain in France and across Europe.”

“Safran is very proud of our longstanding strategic alliance with Emirates,” said Safran CEO Olivier Andriès. “The continuation of our 30-year partnership underscores Safran’s commitment to innovative solutions for aircraft interiors, critical aircraft equipment and services to ensure the best possible passenger experience. Today’s agreements set the stage for Safran’s continued growth along with our customer, a leader in the global market. More than ever, we are looking ahead to the future.”

In addition to seats, Safran Cabin will be providing Emirates’ A350 fleet with Galley shipsets in line with the airline’s high standards when it comes to quality and design. The Galleys, both for Emirates’ A350 and B777-9 fleet will be equipped with GEMini and the new high-end type NUVO galley inserts with advanced features, efficiency, and technology.

Safran Landing Systems will be supplying high performance wheels and carbon brakes for the Emirates A350 fleet. These brakes offer significant weight savings and feature a unique design that provides better cooling for shorter turnaround times (TAT) and increased fleet availability.

Safran Passenger Innovations will be providing its RAVE AeroConnect Ka solution to Emirates, allowing connectivity across multiple providers and frequencies. This end-to-end solution will disrupt the inflight connectivity status quo by offering Emirates unrivaled flexibility in entertainment and provider choice. 50 Airbus A350, 60 Airbus A380 and 50 Boeing 777X-9 will be equipped with Safran’s agnostic satcom connectivity solution.

Retrofit support



In addition to providing equipment for Emirates’ new fleet, Safran is also working closely with the airline on its current retrofit programme, which includes providing new seats for the Boeing 777 and Airbus A380.

Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul agreements



Safran Landing Systems will perform exclusive services to Emirates for Nose Landing Gear overhaul for the A380 fleet. Safran Landing Systems’ broad network, which includes facilities in Singapore and France, will provide Emirates with the expertise, capabilities and tailored support services covering the A380’s landing systems lifecycle.

Furthermore, Emirates has signed a 10-year service agreement with Safran Aerosystems covering repair and maintenance for Boeing 777 safety and cabin systems components. Safran Aerosystems’ Middle East facility is located near Al-Maktoum Airport in Dubai, and will deliver maintenance services that will further enhance Emirates' operational efficiency.

