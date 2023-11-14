Emirates and Condor activate reciprocal interline partnership

Emirates and Condor today announced the activation of their reciprocal interline agreement which will boost connectivity for customers to 70 routes operated by both airlines across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, with a single ticket fare and hassle-free baggage policy. The two carriers also signed a frequent flyer programme agreement enabling Emirates Skywards members to earn and redeem Miles on all Condor-operated flights.

The agreements were signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates Chief Commercial Officer and Jens Boyd, Condor Commercial Director at the Dubai Airshow. Starting from today, Emirates’ passengers will enjoy seamless access to new and exciting European and Caribbean destinations operated by Condor including 24 regional points via Frankfurt, 12 regional points via Dusseldorf, 9 regional points via Hamburg and 12 regional points via Munich. Some of the most popular cities available for Emirates’ customers include Malaga, Ibiza, Cancun and Havana, among others, all with a single ticket and convenient baggage check-through to the final destination.

The interline agreement will also provide Condor’s customers convenient additional access to Emirates-operated flights between Frankfurt and Dubai, as well as beyond Dubai to 12 points across Asia, Australasia, Africa and the Middle East including Auckland, Bangkok, Male, Muscat and Mauritius, among others.

Tickets are now on sale for travel immediately, itineraries can be booked on www.emirates.com, www.condor.com, with Online Travel Agencies (OTA’s) and all major GDS’ via travel agents.

The new partnership will expand Emirates’ footprint in Europe by an additional 57 points via its existing four gateways in Germany, providing more options and connectivity for the airline’s customers to popular destinations in Europe and the Caribbean for both business and leisure travel.

Emirates has been serving Germany since 1987 and currently operates 63 weekly flights to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dusseldorf and Munich. The airline continues to expand its global footprint to meet customer demand, working with strategic partners to offer customers seamless access to many points beyond its own network of 144 destinations. With the addition of Condor boosting its partner-airlines network to 30 codeshare and 121 interline partners, Emirates’ customers can seamlessly reach more than 1,500 cities across 6 continents.

Earn and redeem Miles on Condor’s network

Emirates Skywards members can now earn and redeem Miles on all Condor operated flights. Members can earn up to 1 Skywards Mile per miles flown on Economy Class; 1.25 Skywards Miles per miles flown in Economy Premium Class; and up to 2.15 Skywards Miles per mile flown in Business Class.

Members can also redeem Miles on Condor operated flights starting from 8,000 Miles for a one-way Economy Class ticket and starting from 16,000 Miles for a one-way Business Class ticket.

More than 1.4 million German nationals and residents are enrolled Emirates Skywards and benefit from exclusive privileges including, flight rewards, upgrades, hotel stays, and money-can’t-buy-experiences.

