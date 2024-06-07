Emirates and Condor sign codeshare agreement

Emirates and Condor have signed a reciprocal codeshare partnership that will start from October 2024, subject to government approvals. The new agreement will offer seamless connections and expanded choices for Emirates customers connecting on Condor-operated flights via Germany to popular destinations in Majorca and the Canary Islands as well as international points in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

The expanded partnership will see Condor place their marketing code “DE” on Emirates-operated flights beyond Dubai to some of the most attractive global tourism hotspots, offering new travel options for Condor customers to many unique destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent. The codeshare activation coincides with Condor's Berlin-Dubai route launch this October.

The agreement was signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Peter Gerber, CEO of Condor, at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Dubai. The signing ceremony was also attended by members of each airline’s executive management teams.

Adnan Kazim commented: “We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Condor, one of the most popular leisure airlines in Germany, to offer their customers greater access and strong connection opportunities to unique destinations in our network, complemented by Emirates’ signature in-flight service and hospitality throughout their journey from Dubai.

Emirates currently has commercial cooperation agreements in place with 161 interline, codeshare and intermodal partners expanding its network reach to over 1650 cities.”

Peter Gerber, said: “To partner up with Emirates, one of the world’s leading airlines, is an important strategic milestone for Condor and our customers. We are happy to offer seamless and even better connectivity by intensifying our existing interline partnership to a codeshare. Our guests will enjoy a way larger choice of flights to even more destinations with the familiar comfort and benefit from the best of both airlines on all flights.”

In November 2023, Emirates and Condor entered a reciprocal interline agreement that boosted connectivity for customers to 70 routes operated by both airlines across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, with a single ticket fare and hassle-free baggage policy. The two carriers also signed a frequent flyer programme agreement enabling Emirates Skywards members to earn and redeem Miles on all Condor-operated flights.

Tickets can be booked on www.emirates.com, www.condor.com, with Online Travel Agencies and all major GDS’ via travel agents.

About Condor

As Germany's most popular leisure airline, Condor has been taking its guests to the world's most beautiful holiday destinations since 1956. Every year, more than nine million guests fly with Condor from 13 airports in Germany, from Zurich as well as Basel in Switzerland to around 90 destinations in Europe, Africa and America. Condor operates a fleet of over 50 aircraft, which are maintained by the company's own maintenance operation, Condor Technik GmbH, according to the highest safety standards at the Frankfurt and Düsseldorf locations. As the German launch customer, Condor is operating most efficient Airbus A330neo long-haul aircraft, which is the European front-runner with 2.1 litres per passenger per 100 kilometres and the highest level of customer comfort. Moreover, Condor has started to roll over its short- and medium haul fleet with 43 brand-new A32Xneo family aircraft. Further information and images are available at www.condor.com/downloads.

