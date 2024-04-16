Emirates announces strategic appointments across commercial operations teams

Emirates has announced new movements in its commercial teams across Europe, Africa, and East Asia in line with the airline’s strong growth trajectory. The new rotations will position emerging UAE National talent in some of Emirates’ key markets, to help the airline achieve its short, medium and long-term goals through navigating various challenges and opportunities.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates said: “We take pride in developing exceptional Emirati talent within our workforce and are committed to supporting their career progression and advancing their leadership capabilities. Through the new rotation, six prospective leaders will be well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities and overcome industry challenges in their respective markets. I’m confident that our newly appointed managers will not only gain new experiences, but also use their existing knowledge and skills to support our current and future strategies as we continue to expand our global operations.”

Emirates’ commercial team members assuming new roles, effective immediately, include:

Mohammed Alqassim: previously Country Manager Cyprus, has become Country Manager Cambodia

Ahmad Tamim: previously Country Manager Ivory Coast, has become Country Manager Cyprus

Adnan Almarzooqi: previously Commercial Support Manager South Africa, has become Country Manager Ivory Coast

Mohamed Taher: previously Commercial Support Manager Egypt, has become Manager Uganda

Sultan Alriyami: previously Manager Taiwan, has become Area Manager Hong Kong

Nasser Bahlooq: previously Area Manager Hong Kong, has become Manager Taiwan

Through its commercial outstation program, Emirates strategically cultivates opportunities for UAE Nationals to expand their skill sets and expertise across a range of roles. The programme also aims to support the professional growth for the airline’s Emirati workforce while also enabling them to build meaningful and long-term connections with business partners and stakeholders across its network.

