Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Summer

Emirates has today announced the return of its popular My Emirates Pass. Starting from 01 May 2023 to 30 September 2023, My Emirates Summer Pass enables customers to get even more from their trip with five months of exclusive offers at hundreds of locations in Dubai and the UAE.



Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE.



To access the offers, customers can simply show their printed or mobile Emirates boarding pass at participating venues along with a valid form of identification.



Customers who have checked in online and downloaded their mobile boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet, should remember to screenshot it to present at participating venues as it will disappear from the apps once they have landed.



To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.



Dubai Summer Surprises: The city’s biggest shopping and family entertainment extravaganza is back, with a whole host of cultural events, fireworks displays, raffle prizes and more. Take advantage of the offers with My Emirates Pass and enjoy Dubai Summer Surprises at the same time when you fly to Dubai from 29th July 2023 and 3rd September 2023.



Explore more of Dubai with Emirates: Whether it’s cooling down in private pools or enjoying family fun at indoor theme parks and water parks, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai this summer. From sun-soaked beaches and cultural activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences for every visitor.



Dubai Experience*: Customers can now browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Emirates Holidays: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Whilst for even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they’re away.

Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty program, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE during their stay, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/skywards/.

Skywards Everyday: Our UAE customers will be able to get Skywards Miles on the go and earn Miles on their purchases. Simply download the Skywards Everyday app, link up to five Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards in the app and automatically earn Skywards Miles on their purchases from hundreds of participating partners across shopping, dining, beauty and wellness, leisure and entertainment, pharmacy and grocery. Learn more about Skywards Everyday here: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/skywards/partners/skywards-everyday/

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations across six continents.



For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

