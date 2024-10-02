Emirates Cancels some Flights on 2 and 3 October Due to Regional Unrest

Emirates air line has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) on 2nd and 3rd October.

Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

Emirates will also be cancelling the following flights on 2 October:

EK 837/838 Dubai‑ Bahrain ‑ Dubai

EK855/86 Dubai ‑ Kuwait ‑ Dubai

EK31/32 Dubai‑ London Heathrow ‑Dubai

EK866/867 Dubai ‑ Muscat ‑ Dubai

Impacted customers must contact their booking agents for alternative travel options or contact us if they have booked with Emirates directly.

Customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking to receive updates.

Customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport should check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information regarding their flights

We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments.

