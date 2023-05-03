Emirates celebrates a quadruple sweep at the 2023 Business Traveller Awards, captures top spot with Best Airline Worldwide

For the tenth year in a row, Emirates again emerged on top capturing ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ at last night’s Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2023.

The red carpet ceremony was attended by industry leading figures and professionals from across the Middle East. Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia, and Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Skywards received the awards on behalf of Emirates.

The airline also earned high marks for constantly delivering better experiences through its best-in-class service and leading industry products winning Best First Class, Best Premium Economy, and Emirates’ First Class Lounge was named Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East. Last night’s awards reflect the airline’s commitment to investing, innovating and reshaping the way people think about, and enjoy air travel.

Less than two years after its debut, Emirates’ Premium Economy has become the industry ‘gold standard’ for this cabin class, continually wowing customers thanks to its spacious seats and pitch, luxury finishings and other numerous meticulous touches.

Emirates’ evolving onboard experience is evident in its latest project to refurbish 120 aircraft, as part of the airline’s USD $2 billion retrofit programme. Seven aircraft have been completely refurbished so far, with another 17 slated for completion by the end of the summer. The fully refreshed A380 features the airline’s latest products and interiors across all cabins, including 56 Premium Economy class seats on the main deck, and new colour palettes in the carpeting and wall panels. On the upper deck, First and Business Class seats sport Emirates’ latest cream-coloured leather upholstery and lighter-toned wood finishing, similar to the airline’s ‘game changer’ product. Emirates’ signature ghaf tree motif runs throughout the cabins, including hand-stencilled panels in the First Class Shower Spa.

Emirates’ First Class experience has always set the benchmark for excellence, and offers one of the most incredible experiences in the sky. The airline has taken that experience to another level, in its latest culinary initiative that offers customers unlimited servings of caviar, as part of its ‘dine on demand’ service, paired with Dom Perignon vintage champagne, exclusively served on Emirates flights. Emirates has also reinterpreted classic theatre snacks for its First Class customers, putting its own twist on lobster rolls, juicy wagyu sliders, edamame, and of course, classic salted popcorn.

On the ground, the Emirates First Class Lounge experience in Concourses A, B and C provides a haven of luxury and trademark guest experiences. This includes complimentary express treatments at the Timeless Spa, extensive à la carte dining with show kitchens with skilled chefs preparing dishes on demand, a health bar with curated smoothies, fresh pressed juices and mocktails, curated single origin coffees, served by skilled baristas, fine champagne vintages, grand cru wines and a Sommelier led wine cellar providing a unique opportunity to view, taste and purchase a range of exquisite wines, children’s play and entertainment areas, a dedicated premium cigar lounge, an exclusive premium duty-free shopping area, a Concierge to assist with purchases, complimentary shoeshine services, and much more.

Emirates operates a modern fleet of over 200 all wide-body aircraft consisting of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777s. The airline’s extensive network offers customers travel choices to over 140 destinations across six continents.

