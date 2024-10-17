Emirates consolidates commercial portfolios to prime for global growth

Emirates is structuring and strengthening its global commercial team portfolios in readiness for the airline’s next era of strategic growth and expansion.

Emirates’ commercial operations executives and teams manage vital customer, partner and stakeholder relationships, meet revenue targets, and serve as active ambassadors for the airline across its strong network spanning 138 destinations in 80 countries.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management will continue to spearhead the team and the new structure, which will commence from 1 November. Three of the top six roles below are led by Emirates’ long-serving UAE Nationals.

- Thierry Aucoc, currently Senior Vice President (SVP) Commercial Operations Europe and Russian Federation, will become SVP Commercial Operations (West), covering Europe and the Americas.



- Adil Al Ghaith, currently SVP Commercial Operations Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia, will become SVP Commercial Operations (Centre), covering Gulf, Middle East and Africa.



- Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, currently Divisional VP (DVP) USA & Canada, will become SVP Commercial Operations (West Asia & Indian Ocean).



- Matthew Jones, currently Regional Sales Manager USA, will become VP USA, and report to Thierry Aucoc.



- Orhan Abbas, SVP Commercial Operations (Far East), and Barry Brown, DVP Australasia, will continue to lead their current regions.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said: “Our Commercial Operations teams have a crucial role to play not only at our Dubai hub, but across the expanse of our growing network. As our ambassadors, they have deep knowledge of local market dynamics and a sharp understanding of our customers with a view to delighting them and our other key stakeholders every single day. By strengthening our global portfolios with these executive appointments, our aim is to be future fit, elevate customer satisfaction, refuel our business, and reenergise our markets. I wish our commercial leaders every success in their new or expanded roles.”

Earlier this month, Emirates had announced several new appointments in its commercial team across key markets in the Middle East and Africa. This year, the Emirates Group has made two major announcements on promotions and senior appointments across the organisation – in July it included 7 UAE nationals among others, and in February, the Group promoted 19 executives including 8 UAE nationals and 6 women.

