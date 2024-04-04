Emirates expands flight schedules ahead of Eid Al Fitr 2024

Emirates will be expanding its schedules across the region with 19 additional flights during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday period.

This year, more than 150,000 customers are expected to fly with the airline during Eid Al Fitr across the region, with additional flights planned from Jeddah, Kuwait, Beirut and Amman.

Emirates will add an extra seven flights to Jeddah from 7-13 April. The additional flights will provide Emirates customers with more flexibility to venture out to popular destinations like Dubai, London, the Maldives, or visit family and friends in Colombo and Karachi.

In Kuwait, Emirates will be layering on six extra flights between 7-20 April, catering to the significant travel demand during that time to popular leisure gateways like Dubai, Bangkok, Osaka, as well as providing the opportunity for travellers to head home to Chennai, Hyderabad, Sialkot and Peshawar. Emirates’ flight schedule to Bahrain will also expand to 22 weekly flights starting 2 May to meet increased demand for travel to/from the Kingdom.

With families coming together to celebrate after the Holy Month, the airline will also be adding four additional flights onto Amman and two additional flights for Beirut scheduled to accommodate for more travellers.

Upholding Eid traditions and keeping in with its proud Middle Eastern heritage, the airline will be serving a specially crafted Eid menu for customers for flights departing from Dubai. Favourites like chicken biryani and lamb kibbeh labanieh, machbous and vanilla and rose mousse cake will be served onboard, among other savoury and sweet dishes.

