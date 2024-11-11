Emirates expands premium services in Saudi Arabia with launch of Chauffeur-Drive Service for First and Business Class passengers in Riyadh

Kingdom’s capital first destination in the region to offer Chauffeur-Drive service to premium customers

Emirates only exclusively airline offering the service in Riyadh

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has introduced Chauffeur-Drive Services (CDS) in Riyadh, further elevating the travel experience for discerning premium passengers arriving at and departing from King Khalid International Airport.

Emirates customers travelling in First and Business Class will enjoy a stress-free, comfortable journey with a door-to-door experience that reflects the airline’s exceptional onboard experience and premium services.

First and Business Class customers can request for CDS on any of the airline’s three daily flights to and from Riyadh. The exclusive service is complimentary for customers within a 100-kilometre radius of the airport. Excess Mileage will apply for areas beyond the served radius*. Emirates Chauffeur-Drive Services are currently offered in over 70 cities within the Emirates’ network.

Emirates’ Chauffeur-Drive service can be booked through Manage My Booking option on www.emirates.com or Emirates’ call centres as well as through travel agents.

Bringing a new level of comfort and luxury to Saudi Arabia

Emirates’ recent investments in its operations to the Kingdom underpin the airline’s commitment to bringing a new, heightened level of service and hospitality, both in the air and on the ground, for customers flying to and from one of Emirates’ most important markets globally.

This includes a new dedicated lounge at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. The US$5.4 million, 900-square-metre lounge located in the airport’s newest Terminal 1 welcomes 190 guests at any one time, with seating tailored to the needs of business and leisure travellers.

In early October, Riyadh became Emirates’ first GCC destination to welcome the airline’s refurbished Boeing 777, offering passengers an all-new Business Class cabin and highly acclaimed Premium Economy seats. The four-class Emirates Boeing 777 offers 24 Premium Economy seats, giving customers the opportunity to treat themselves to a more spacious seat and premium experience for their business or leisure trips. The airline’s upgraded Boeing 777 Business Class cabin offers more privacy, direct aisle access, and other luxurious features. From 22 November, Dammam will become the second destination in the Kingdom to be served with the retrofitted Emirates Boeing 777.

The airline also operates its iconic Airbus A380 on triple-daily flights to Jeddah, all equipped with its latest best-in-class products and services, including its exclusive Onboard Lounge, Shower Spa, private First-Class suites, and an array of other signature cabin features.

Emirates is also committed to playing a key role to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans, underscoring aviation’s key role in facilitating international connectivity, boosting tourism, and fostering economic growth. At this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Emirates announced an expanded two-way interline partnership with the Riyadh-based flynas. The agreement helps flynas travellers connect across any of Emirates’ gateways in KSA to select onwards destinations on the airline’s network in the Far East, West Asia & Indian Ocean and Europe. Emirates customers enjoy connectivity to over 15 domestic points in the Kingdom via its four gateways on flynas flights.

Emirates currently operates 72 weekly flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia through its four gateways - Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Medina.

*Excess mileage is charged at 4.10 SAR per additional km, excluding VAT. Payments can be made online directly by the passenger to the service provider through the pre-payment link in the email using Visa, Mastercard or American Express cards. Payment cannot be made to the driver directly.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.