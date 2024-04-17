Emirates Extends Suspension of Check-In Due to Weather Conditions: Updated Statement

Emirates is extending the suspension of check-in for passengers departing Dubai effective 08:00hrs on 17 April until 09:00hrs on 18 April, due to continued operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions.

Customers departing Dubai are requested to head to the airport only if they hold a confirmed flight booking, and only after 09:00hrs on 18 April.

Customers impacted by flight cancellations can contact their booking agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking.

Passengers arriving in Dubai and already in transit will continue to be processed for their flights. Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals and are advised to check the latest flight schedules on emirates.com.

Emirates extends our sincerest apologies to impacted customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans. We appreciate how difficult it is for everyone affected.

While some customers have been able to return home or reach their destination, we are aware that many are still waiting to get on flights. Our teams are working hard to restore our scheduled operations, as well as secure accommodation and other amenities for affected customers at the airport.

