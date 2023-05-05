Emirates finishes on a high at the 30th edition of ATM

Emirates has successfully wrapped up its participation at the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), welcoming over 16,000 visitors to its stand, hosting over 300 meetings to strengthen business relationships, and forging collaborative partnerships with tourism organisations from across its network.

The huge turnout of visitors, who experienced the airline’s products across every class, is yet another demonstration of its highly sought after experiences, as the industry continues to make a huge comeback. The airline once again featured its full suite of on-board experiences, including its highly popular, Premium Economy Class, Boeing 777-300ER Game-Changer First Class fully enclosed private suites, Boeing 777 Business Class seat, the newest generation A380 OnBoard lounge, along with other iconic products such the First Class Shower Spa and the latest version of its A380 Economy Class seats.

The airline also showcased its many sustainability initiatives happening across the business. Its AI Gallery produced 800 personalised pieces of inspirational travel artwork.

Continuing its strong focus on close collaboration and meaningful partnerships with tourism entities and airlines to unlock growth and offer travellers more options, the airline inked agreements with eight tourism boards, including Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Moroccan National Tourism Office, Tourism Authority of Zimbabwe, Tourism Seychelles, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority and Zambia Tourism. All of the partnership agreements are focused on boosting tourist arrivals to each country and capitalising on developing incremental demand for air travel.

Emirates also signed an MoU with Etihad Airways to provide travellers additional itinerary options when visiting the UAE, with the aim of boosting tourism from key source markets by enabling visitors to experience more than one destination in a single itinerary.

On the second day of ATM, Emirates’ President, Sir Tim Clark, was a keynote guest at the event’s conference speaker series, reserved for top industry voices. Sir Tim discussed the airline’s long-term strategy and business growth, the future of its network and fleet, its sustainability efforts, in addition to broader industry challenges.

Emirates was honoured to welcome UAE royal dignitaries and VIP guests to its stand at ATM, including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. On the third day of ATM, the airline also welcomed the Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

During ATM, the airline retained its crown as ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ for the 10th year in a row at the Business Traveller Middle East awards, in addition to picking up “Best Premium Economy Class”, “Best First Class” and Emirates’ First Class Lounge was named “Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East”.

The Arabian Travel Market 2023, now in its 30th year, is the region’s largest annual travel and trade exhibition, welcoming more than 35,000 attendees from 150 countries.

