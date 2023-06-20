Emirates flags significant peak in outbound travel this June and July

Emirates recommends passengers take time to plan their travel journey this June and July, as departure numbers peak significantly just before Eid al Adha on 24 June, and again on the 1 July as many families set off on summer holidays.

With more than 80,000 passengers expected to depart Dubai on busy days - Emirates advises passengers to arrive to the airport up to 3 hours before a flight, take note of their boarding time to ensure they reach the departure gate on time, and take advantage of multiple check-in and baggage drop options to reduce time at the airport.

Top tips to Fly Better with Emirates

Check in and get your digital boarding pass in advance

Passengers are encouraged to download the Emirates app on their mobile phone and are reminded that when departing from Dubai - boarding passes are now issued in digital format on the app, or by email when passengers check in online via Emirates.com. Both options allow customers to book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass for most destinations, check what meals will be served onboard, book a chauffeur drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via ice inflight entertainment. Online check in and app check in are both open 48 hours ahead of flight departure time.

Drop luggage off beforehand and avoid airport queues

To save time, Emirates passengers can drop off luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check-in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US or Tel Aviv. Then closer to departure time, they can arrive to the airport and proceed directly to immigration.

For a slick start to summer travels, passengers can try the brand-new City Check‑in and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Conveniently check in, drop luggage and enjoy the glamorous surrounds, as early as 24 hours and up to 4 hours before a flight. Customers can visit the space and check in anytime from 8:00am to 10:00pm daily, beginning their travel experience with seamless service via self check in kiosks and at dedicated desks with Emirates agents.

Those starting their journeys from Ajman can also take advantage of a 24‑hour City Check‑in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal. Passengers can check in up to 4 hours before the flight departs, check in baggage, and collect boarding passes, buy a bus ticket for AED 20 and head directly to Emirates Terminal 3, with regular bus departures throughout the day from 4am to 11.30pm. Upon arrival at the airport, travellers can simply continue through to their flight.

Passengers can also opt to check in at home in Dubai and Sharjah. DUBZ agents complete the check-in process in the customer’s home, hotel, or office, and take the bags to the flight while customers are free to breeze through the airport later. Passengers can book at least 24 hours before a flight and proceed to the airport check-in up to six hours before the flight departs. The Home Check In service is complimentary for First Class passengers.

Enjoy the world-class airport experience

Passengers can choose to use Emirates’ self check-in kiosks at the airport if they haven’t already checked in online. It’s possible to view the travel itinerary, choose a preferred seat and add Emirates Skywards numbers, and use the baggage drop area to check-in bags.

People of Determination can access dedicated support from trained Emirates and airport staff when travelling over the summer period. This includes a pre-planning guide for Dubai International Airport (DXB) for those with hidden disabilities, 2 hours complimentary parking at the airport and access to a dedicated priority lane for check-in, passport control, security and priority boarding if required. Passengers can check the Accessible Travel page on Emirates.com for information and contact their Emirates local office with queries.

Passengers who wish to save even more time can pre-order Duty-Free Shopping on EmiratesRED.com and get access to exclusive Duty-Free products, which are then delivered to their seat in the air. With over 70 new products this summer, Emirates Red gives passengers the chance to purchase luxury products from Tom Ford, Jo Malone, La Mer and Dolce & Gabbana and many more. The pre-order service is available on most flights, and passengers can shop from 21 days up to 40 hours before their flight. Passengers need to provide their flight details during checkout, and the orders are delivered by cabin crew directly to the passenger’s seat inflight.

