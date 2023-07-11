Emirates Group launches UAE National Talent Acceleration Programme

Emirates reaffirms its strong commitment to its UAE National development strategy, Rehlaty, with the launch of an additional set of programmes that have been specifically designed to develop top UAE National Talent looking to start or boost their careers in the Emirates and dnata Group of companies.

Ambitious Emiratis with various academic backgrounds and at different career stages can now join The Emirates Group’s UAE National Talent Acceleration programme and benefit from four unique opportunities that offer exceptional professional development.

Take off Internship Programme

This programme offers selected students from top global universities internships for up to 12 months, providing them with exciting opportunities to gain professional experience, training and mentoring. The programme will allow students to build connections that contribute to their future career development, including an Alumni network post internship. Interns will undertake various assignments across the Emirates Group to hone their skills and receive periodic performance evaluation and feedback sessions. More information can be found here.

International Bachelor Scholarship Programme (for September 2024 admissions)

This programme offers full academic scholarship to top performing high school students in specific subjects at major universities in the UK and US. Upon completing the programme, graduates will receive a Bachelor’s degree and career opportunities within the Emirates and dnata Group of companies globally. Students will receive full support from the Emirates Group throughout the programme’s duration including consistent mentorship, as well as accommodation and medical insurance, to help encourage them and fuel their passion. Admissions will start in September 2024, and the programme will be open for application later this year.

Fly High Graduate Programme

This 36-month global management trainee programme is for top local and global university graduates, offering both on-job training and curated training courses in aviation. Members of Fly High will participate in a range of projects across the Emirates Group including airline Operations, Commercial and dnata, in addition to an international assignment. After completing the programme, the talents will be placed in leadership roles and provided further development to power them with a strong network, and tools to become decision makers in the industry. More information can be found here.

Master Scholarship Programme

This offers full-time scholarships to UAE National employees of the Emirates Group accepted into Masters Programmes at top universities. It supports the Group’s long-standing Emiratisation strategy (Rehlaty) by ensuring consistent growth of the Group’s UAE talent, and providing even more learning opportunities for them to progress their careers.

The UAE Talent Acceleration Programme expands and enriches the range of UAE National development programmes under the Emirates Group’s Emiratisation strategy (Rehlaty). The Group’s Emiratisation team continually reviews and introduces new initiatives to attract, develop, and retain talented UAE Nationals and make the Emirates Group an employer of choice - from leadership programmes and skills training to internal rotation opportunities; and external opportunities such as scholarships and internships.

