Emirates highlights the importance of punctuality at the airport for travel this summer

As Dubai International Airport (DXB) continues to reign as the world's busiest international hub for passengers, Emirates is strongly advising its customers to take note of key timings during their travel journey, to ensure a smooth travel experience during the summer peak period.

Over the course of one month, more than 2.6 million Emirates passengers are expected to depart from Dubai International Airport (DXB). The busiest day at the airport is expected to be just before the Eid Al Adha holiday on Saturday 15 June, and again on Saturday 6 July, as many families set off for summer holidays. In peak travel periods, Emirates customers need to plan for extra traffic on the roads approaching the airport, more people at the airport going through Immigration, and the time it may take to travel between Concourses and reach Boarding Gates.

· In peak travel times, arrive to the Airport: 3 hours before departure

· Ensure you pass through Immigration: 1.5 hours before departure

· Ensure you reach your correct Boarding Gate: 1 hour before departure

Plan ahead to enhance your Emirates experience

Download the Emirates App to check in online

Download the Emirates app for flight details at your fingertips. Book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass for most destinations, get notifications about your flight, check what meals will be served, pre-order your hot meal in Business Class, book a chauffeur drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via ice inflight entertainment. Customers can also check in on Emirates.com. Online check-in and app check-in are both open 48 hours ahead of flight departure time.

Drop luggage off at the airport the day before

Emirates customers can drop off luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check-in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US. Then closer to departure time, customers can proceed directly to the immigration area in the airport.

Check in at the Emirates City Check In & Travel Store

Save time at airport and check in at the Emirates City Check‑in and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) instead. Conveniently located in the heart of the business district, Emirates customers can check in and drop off luggage as early as 24 hours and up to 4 hours before a flight. Customers can check in anytime from 8:00am to 10:00pm daily, beginning their travel experience with seamless service via self check-in kiosks, at dedicated desks with Emirates agents or via the world's first robot check in agent- Sara.

Check in from your own home

Emirates customers can also opt to check in at home in Dubai and Sharjah. DUBZ agents complete the check-in process at the customers home, hotel, or office, and take the bags on to the flight so that they can arrive a later time with hand luggage. The service needs to be booked at least 24 hours before a flight. The Home Check-In service is complimentary for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.

Utilise transport options in the airport

When moving between Concourse A and Concourse B, Emirates customers can use the complimentary train in Terminal 3. Emirates also offers a shuttle bus service between Concourse A and Concourse C, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The bus departs every 20 minutes, and the average travel time is also 20 minutes. The Pickup and Drop-off points are at clearly marked connection desks - the Arrival Level adjacent to the Central Connection Desk in Concourse A, and Connection Desk E - Duty Free Level in Concourse C. First Class customers can also use dedicated Emirates buggies available on request throughout the airport, while Dubai Airport Buggies (also called Dubai Taxi) are available for all types of customers free of charge, with priority extended to the elderly, families with children and People of Determination.

Pre-order your Duty-Free shopping

Customers who wish to save even more time can pre-order Duty-Free Shopping on EmiratesRED.com and get access to exclusive Duty-Free products, which are then delivered to their seat in the air. Luxury brands featured include Creed, Loewe, Mont Blanc, Bang & Olufsen, La Mer, Dr Levy, Cerruti, Yves Saint Laurent and many more. The pre-order service is available on most flights, and customers can shop from 21 days up to 40 hours before their flight, providing their flight details during checkout. Cabin crew then delivers the order directly to the customer’s seat inflight.

Special assistance for People of Determination

People of Determination can access dedicated support from trained Emirates and airport staff when travelling over the festive period. This includes a pre-planning guide for Dubai International Airport (DXB) for those with hidden disabilities, 2 hours complimentary parking at the airport and access to a dedicated priority lane for check-in, passport control, security and priority boarding if required. Passengers can check the Accessible Travel page on Emirates.com for information and contact their Emirates local office with queries.

