Emirates introduces refurbished Boeing 777s to Kuwait and Dammam

Emirates today announced plans to debut newly retrofitted Boeing 777s featuring its latest Business Class and Premium Economy cabins to Kuwait and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, as more aircraft sporting refreshed cabins roll out into scheduled service.

The airline aims to offer customers traveling on short flights more opportunities to experience its latest-generation products, in addition to raising the bar for premium travel, with Kuwait and Dammam becoming the second and third cities in the GCC to be served by the refurbished Emirates Boeing 777s.



Emirates’ enhanced Boeing 777s with the airline’s signature Premium Economy and next generation Business Class will operate as follows:

- Kuwait: The retrofitted Emirates Boeing 777 will operate on EK855 and 856 from 27 October.

- Dammam: The refurbished Emirates Boeing 777 will operate on the daily EK823 and EK824 as well as the EK 821 and EK 822 from 22 November*.

- Dammam becomes the second destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be served with the retrofitted Emirates Boeing 777.

The Emirates Boeing 777 entered refurbishment in early July, and so far, six aircraft have fully rolled out into service, flying to Geneva, Zurich, Brussels, Haneda and Riyadh. The four-class configuration features 24 Premium Economy seats set in a 2-4-2 abreast layout.

The 19.5-inch-wide cream leather seats consist of a 38-inch pitch, reclining 8 inches to stretch and relax, in addition to 6-way adjustable headrests.

The new Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class is inspired by the fresh, open and contemporary design elements of Emirates' iconic A380 experience, featuring soft leather cream seats accented with champagne trim, lighter wood panelling, a mini-bar, and other technology touches that deliver an elegant and engaging experience.

Emirates will offer 38 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, ensuring every customer has direct access to the aisle. Seats convert to a spacious flatbed which reclines up to 78.6 inches. The Business Class seat’s 23-inch HD screen, one of the biggest in the skies, helps deliver the ultimate in-flight entertainment experience.

The Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class cabin will also include a small bar for light snacks and refreshments.

The new Economy Class cabin features 256 ergonomically designed seats in a colour palette of soft greys and blues.

Emirates will also be growing its network of cities featuring latest generation products in Business Class and Premium Economy, with the introduction of refurbished Boeing 777s on six routes in the US, including Chicago, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Seattle, Athens/Newark and Miami/Bogota. Customers connecting from Kuwait and Dammam to the United States through Dubai can take advantage of a seamless experience across Premium Economy and Business Class cabins.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.

For more information on the new Emirates Boeing 777, visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/experience/our-fleet/the-new-boeing-777/

