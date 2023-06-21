Emirates kicks off a spectacular summer of travel

Gearing up to a busy season of travel and summer exploration, Emirates is launching a range of experiences for customers that echo Emirates’ sentiment of ‘travel is not just about the end destination; it’s also about how you get there’. Making journeys magically memorable, Emirates passengers will enjoy delightful moments this summer, including complimentary ice cream in the airport, duty-free summer specials, delicious seasonal delicacies and summer mocktails onboard, and the world’s best library of movies and bingeable box sets on ice.

Scoop a complimentary Emirates ice-cream

Travel through Dubai International Airport on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday and scoop a free Emirates ice-cream for the whole family. From June 23 – July 16, Emirates will have 6 eye-catching ice-cream carts positioned around the various Departures areas to offer passengers a refreshing treat of vanilla, Arabic coffee and dates ice cream, or mango sorbet before setting off on summer holiday.

Binge a box set or blockbuster movie

For the thousands of passengers embarking on summer vacations, Emirates is making every journey special with endless entertainment onboard – as ice just got even better. By far the biggest library of content in the air, ice offers up to 6,500 channels of on-demand, multi-language entertainment with each one hosting heaps of episodes, more than 45 Academy Award® winning films, over 2,000 movies, 650 TV shows, and 4,000 hours of music, podcasts, and audiobooks across 40 languages.

This summer passengers can enjoy thousands of movies including new releases Avatar: The Way of the Water, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. There is a vast selection of movies for kids and kids-at-heart, including an all-new Disney Classics collection, plus Marvel Studios and Star Wars collections, and the complete Harry Potter movies series. There’s also lots of new kids and pre-school kids TV from CBeebies, Nickelodeon, Disney TV, Cartoon Network and more. Adults can settle in to enjoy all seasons of award-winning hit TV series Succession on HBO Max, inspire a holiday mood with series like White Lotus, or relax with awe-inspiring nature documentaries from BBC Earth, on top of content from new streaming partners discovery+, Bloomberg Originals, BBC and Shahid.

Sports and news fans won’t miss a moment of action with 5 channels of live TV, including news channels BBC, CNN and Sky News Arabia, and live sport coverage on Sport 24 and Sport 24Extra. Summer live sport highlights including Formula1™, Wimbledon, The Open Championship and lots more.

Indulge in seasonal specialities onboard

Passengers onboard Emirates will be treated to a range of delicious dishes like fresh, seasonal strawberries and burrata. For a refreshing respite from the summer heat, Emirates summer mocktails Tropical Twist, Rose Iced Tea, Citrus Twist, Raspberry Spice and Mint Lemonade will feature on all flights in July and August.

In July, all passengers flying to and from the UK with Emirates will enjoy the luscious indulgence of fresh, ripe strawberries. The strawberries are grown in perfect conditions in Bustanica vertical farm in Dubai, without any pesticides or herbicides. A British summer staple, First Class passengers will enjoy flavourful strawberry tarts with compote, or rhubarb and strawberry charlotte served with whipped cashew cream and custard. Business Class passengers will be offered white chocolate cheesecake served with strawberry basil confit or strawberry éclair, a choux pastry filled with crème anglaise, topped with fresh seasonal strawberries. Premium Economy passengers will also enjoy éclairs or strawberry panna cotta. Economy passengers can tuck into succulent strawberry cheesecake topped with crumble or fresh strawberries with vanilla whipped cream and hazelnut streusel. Even the lounges will get in on the strawberry passion, serving a Strawberry and Basil Gin Fizz alongside classic strawberries and clotted cream, with a dollop of almond butter crumble.

Throughout August, First and Business Class passengers on routes to and from Italy will be treated to the perfect summer dish - smooth and creamy Burrata and fennel salad with grapefruit and orange segments, garnished with a tapioca crisp.

Scent of summer in the air

This summer, EmiratesRED.com has more than 70 new luxury products onboard from Tom Ford, Jo Malone, La Mer, Tumi, Secrid, Alexandre J, Dolce & Gabbana and many more. Passengers can take advantage of summer specials and save $15 off any two fragrances purchased. Passengers can pre-order duty-free Shopping on EmiratesRED.com and get access to exclusive duty-free products, which are then delivered to their seat in the air. The pre-order service is available on most flights, and passengers can shop from 21 days up to 40 hours before their flight. Passengers need to provide their flight details during checkout, and the orders are delivered by cabin crew directly to the passenger’s seat inflight.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.