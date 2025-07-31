Emirates lands in Hangzhou, expanding its Chinese mainland network to five gateways

Flight EK310 landed at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport on 30 July to a warm welcome from local dignitaries, airport officials, and a ceremonial water cannon salute. Passengers on the inaugural flight from Dubai were treated to commemorative keepsakes including keychains, certificates, and Chinese tea tasting sets to mark the occasion.

The inaugural flight carried passengers from across Emirates’ global network, including key markets like the UAE, Nigeria, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Brazil, as well as a VIP delegation led by Emirates’ senior management, and members of the international media.



Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, commented on the launch: “China has become one of the world’s leading aviation markets, and Emirates is proud to have played a role in its development. Adding two new gateways within just one month is a major milestone that underscores our deepening commitment to the Chinese mainland. This expansion also demonstrates the strong momentum our East and Southeast Asia growth strategy has gained over the past year. With rising demand, we're optimistic our global network will continue connecting people, businesses, and economies across Asia and beyond. Emirates remains committed to delivering seamless, reliable connectivity between this dynamic region and the world.

We extend our sincere appreciation to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, and all our local partners for their invaluable support in enabling the successful start of this route."

Operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER, flight EK310 departs Dubai at 0940hrs and arrives in Hangzhou at 2200hrs. The return flight, EK311, departs Hangzhou at 0010hrs, landing in Dubai at 04:55hrs.

Emirates’ conveniently timed service offers optimal connectivity for customers from 40 destinations in Europe, 21 in Africa, 13 in the Middle East as well as Brazil and Argentina, to Hangzhou via Dubai. The airline also offers convenient two-way connections from Hangzhou to key cities including Istanbul, Barcelona, Cairo and Johannesburg via Dubai.

Better cargo solutions

The Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft offers up to 16 tonnes of bellyhold cargo capacity per flight, enabling the efficient transport of time-sensitive shipments such as e-commerce goods, pharmaceuticals, smart devices, and other high-value products.

As one of the world’s largest hubs for cross-border e-commerce, Hangzhou boasts a complete digital trade ecosystem and advanced logistics infrastructure, serving as a key international gateway for many Chinese brands.

With Emirates SkyCargo’s expansive network spanning six continents and high-speed connectivity through its Dubai hub, goods from Hangzhou and the broader Yangtze River Delta can reach emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America faster, reducing delivery timelines and enhancing supply chain performance.

Emirates in Chinese mainland

Emirates now operates 49 weekly flights to five major Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. The airline has also introduced its signature complimentary chauffeur-drive service for First and Business Class passengers in Hangzhou, extending its luxury offering to over 70 global cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, London, Paris, Dubai, and Milan. Eligible passengers can now enjoy exclusive, complimentary transfers within an 80-kilometre radius of Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, served by Mercedes-Benz E-Class vehicles. **

With the addition of Hangzhou to its growing Chinese mainland network, Emirates is building a powerful air corridor for trade, tourism, and digital exchanges between China and the Middle East, as well as beyond. The new route will further open new opportunities for Chinese brands to reach global audience while offering customers from across Emirates’ global network better access to this powerful tech hub.

On the Dubai–Hangzhou route, Emirates operates a Boeing 777-300ER, featuring 8 First Class suites, 42 Business Class seats, and 304 Economy Class seats. Passengers can enjoy Emirates’ award-winning ice entertainment system, offering over 6,500 channels in more than 40 languages, including Chinese. The onboard experience is rounded off with regionally inspired menus incorporating a variety of popular Chinese dishes and desserts.

Through interline and codeshare agreements with China Southern Airlines, Air China and Sichuan Airlines, Emirates provides enhanced connectivity to destinations beyond its own network across China.

Beyond air services, Emirates is also committed to supporting the development of China’s tourism sector and has established meaningful partnerships across various fronts. Last year, the airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE China Cultural Centre to jointly promote China as a key destination across the airline’s global network.

Travelers from the UAE and other GCC countries can visit China visa-free for up to 30 days, making both business and leisure travel to the Chinese mainland even more convenient.