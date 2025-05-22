Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj and Eid Al Adha

Emirates is ramping up its operations for this year’s Hajj season, with 33 special flights to Jeddah and Medina operating until 31 May and between 10 and 16 June to support the thousands of pilgrims traveling for their once-in-a-lifetime journey to the holy city of Mecca.

Emirates will also operate 13 more flights to/from regional destinations including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait and Bahrain to meet high demand during the Eid Al Adha period, as travellers venture to summer leisure destinations, or visit their loved ones for Eid celebrations.

Emirates will be transporting nearly 32,000 Hajj passengers over the next three weeks from key points within its network like USA, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, and Côte d'Ivoire.

The onboard pilgrim experience

The Hajj experience with Emirates begins on the ground once pilgrims arrive in Dubai as dedicated airport teams seamlessly guide them through arrivals, connections, and hotel transfers.

Onboard, pilgrims across all cabins will receive distinctive 'Hajj' luggage tags, alongside a newly introduced Hajj kit featuring a prayer mat, tasbih beads for prayer, mindfulness and constant remembrance, silicon water bottles, and cushioned non-slip socks — ensuring a reverent, comfortable journey.

All special Hajj flights offer a customised experience for pilgrims, including ablution-friendly amenities, unperfumed towels, special announcements marking Al Miqat zones, and dedicated Hajj content on ice. All passengers returning from Jeddah and Medinah can also check in up to 5 litres of holy water (Zamzam), to be placed in the aircraft’s designated cargo area.

Customers traveling on special Hajj flights are encouraged to explore the complete Hajj experience on Emirates’ website for the latest requirements and what to expect on ground and onboard their flights to/from Jeddah and Medinah.

Emirates’ Eid Al Adha traditions

Keeping with Eid Al Adha traditions, flights to select destinations across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Far East, Europe and Africa will offer a special Eid menu across all travel classes.

Customers can enjoy traditional dishes like Lamb Madfoon and Chicken Zurbian in First, Business and Premium Economy Class. First, Business and Premium Economy Class customers can indulge in Pistachio and Chocolate Nammoura Cake as well as White Chocolate and Rahash Mousse cake. In Economy Class, customers can tuck into Pistachio Cake and Coffee Cake.

First and Business Class customers traveling on the Emirates A380 can expect a rich selection of Emirati desserts and unlimited Arabic Coffee in the Onboard Lounge.

Customers across all travel classes will also be treated to desserts wrapped in unique, celebratory boxes. These will include bite-size specialities like Cake Rangeena, Pistachio Rehash Cake, and Date Mamoul cookies.

Customers traveling in First and Business Class from Jeddah will be spoilt for choice with a selection of delectable dishes and desserts like Lamb Mathlouta, Lamb Saleeg, Henaini and Cheese Kunafa in the airline’s dedicated lounge.

Customers traveling during Eid Al Adha can also enjoy on-demand entertainment on ice, including 2,000 movies from around the world - more than 75 of them in Arabic with classics and new releases like such as Abo Nasab, Al Mazra’a and Al Ankaboot. There are also up to 50 Arabic series channels, along with Shahid exclusives such as Al Bath, Trad and Sadaf. Customers can also look forward to enjoying Turkish series - dubbed in Arabic - like Tout El Aswad and Al Uqda.

On demand entertainment also includes 15 Arabic podcast and audiobook channels, The Holy Qur’an, and over 500 Arabic music channels including pop, classics, Khaleeji, Maghrebi, and fusion genres.

Customers rushed for time who missed buying gifts for friends and family can easily and conveniently shop luxury duty-free products with Emirates RED’s new summer catalogue featuring 200 products from brands like Hermes, Cartier, Tom Ford, Creed and Jo Malone, and others.

Customers looking to save time can pre-order duty-free items on EmiratesRED.com, which will be delivered directly to their seat onboard. The service is available on most flights, with shopping open from 21 days to 40 hours before departure. During Eid Al Adha, Emirates RED is offering an exclusive 10% discount for customers using the code ‘REDMAG’ at checkout.

