Emirates leads the ULTRAs 2024 Awards as 'Best Airline in the World'

Emirates has once again won ‘Best Airline in the World’ at the prestigious ULTRAs 2024 Awards. The airline was recognised by thousands of global travellers for its exceptional products, innovative services and superb value-for-money experiences on offer. Emirates’ ‘fly better’ travel experiences have also been recognised by more than 20 awards this year, including ‘World Best Airline' by Telegraph Travel, ranking first amongst 90 global carriers; and ‘Best Airline’ by The Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards.

The ULTRAs are amongst the most respected awards in the industry, which recognise travel leaders in multiple categories with winners determined from the votes of a global network of active and affluent travellers. Ultratravel is an independent magazine with a global circulation of 1.2 million active travellers.

The award was accepted by Thierry Aucoc, Emirates Senior Vice President Commercial Operations in Europe and the Americas, and Jabr Al-Azeeby, Emirates Divisional Vice President in the UK, at a ceremony held last week at Kensington Palace in London. The event was attended by leading members of the travel industry and other notable guests.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised as ‘Best Airline in the World’ by the prestigious ULTRAs. Our investments in product and services, in our people, training and technology, all aim to elevate the travel experience at every step of the journey so our customers truly ‘fly better’, and we’ll always work hard to raise the bar for them. Our multi-billion dollar nose-to-tail refurbishment programme will see over 200 aircraft receive fully refreshed interiors that will take the Emirates experience to even greater heights. Thank you to our loyal customers, and we’ll keep moving forward at pace to offer the very best in international air travel.”

Enhanced travel experiences

Emirates continues to invest in innovative products, implement advanced technologies, and expand its network to make the travel experience even more seamless for customers.

In the last year, the airline rolled out 8 fully refurbished aircraft with refreshed interiors (3 A380s, 5 Boeing 777s) as part of its US$ 4 billion retrofit programme; invested US$ 11 million to open new lounges for premium customers in London Stansted and Jeddah as well as refurbished the existing facility at Paris Charles De Gaulle; and opened experiential travel stores in Hong Kong, London, and Paris.

Emirates also expanded its global network with the restart of services to Phnom Penh in Cambodia via Singapore, and announced new routes to Bogotá via Miami, and Madagascar via the Seychelles. The airline recently announced its best-ever half-year financial results, carrying 26.9 million passengers across its extensive network of more than 148 destinations (between 1 April and 30 September 2024).

Award-wining airline

Emirates also recently won the 2025 APEX World Class Airline for delivering outstanding customer service, and for showcasing the highest global standards of safety and well-being, sustainability, and service-guest experience.

Last month, the airline also took home five awards the at Forbes Travel Guide’s Air Travel Awards including ‘Best International Airline,’ ‘Best Culinary Programme,’ ‘Best First Class,’ ‘Best In-Flight Cocktail Lounge’ (Emirates A380 Onboard Lounge) and ‘Best International Airline Lounge (First Class Lounge at Dubai International).’

Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge.

Customers on-board will also enjoy the warm hospitality of the airline’s multinational crew, regionally gourmet cuisine, and award-winning inflight entertainment system – ice – offering up to 6,500 channels of the best movies, TV shows, podcasts and more. Emirates’ inflight entertainment system was recognised last week as ‘Best Inflight Entertainment’ at the Business Traveller Awards 2024. The airline recently launched a new collaboration with Spotify – the world’s most popular audio-streaming subscription service – to offer customers a wide array of podcasts and playlists in the sky.

