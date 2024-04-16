12.28 AM Wednesday, 17 April 2024
Emirates: Multiple flights to, from DXB experiencing delays or disruptions

By WAM

Due to adverse weather conditions, multiple Emirates' flights to and from DXB are experiencing delays or disruptions, according to an update published by the company on its official X account.

To check the status of an upcoming flight, passengers are advised visit https://emirat.es/flightstatus. For help with with an existing booking, they can visit https://emirat.es/support.

“We are working hard to get all affected passengers to their final destination safely, and will provide updates as soon as possible,” added the company.

