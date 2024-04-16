Emirates: Multiple flights to, from DXB experiencing delays or disruptions

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:36 05:52 12:21 15:49 18:45 20:02
Due to adverse weather conditions, multiple Emirates' flights to and from DXB are experiencing delays or disruptions, according to an update published by the company on its official X account.
To check the status of an upcoming flight, passengers are advised visit https://emirat.es/flightstatus. For help with with an existing booking, they can visit https://emirat.es/support.
“We are working hard to get all affected passengers to their final destination safely, and will provide updates as soon as possible,” added the company.
