Emirates orders 5 additional 777 freighters, brings freighter fleet to 21 units by end 2026

Latest order adds capacity to meet strong customer demand amidst Dubai’s growing prominence as a preferred global logistics hub

Emirates has placed a firm order for 5 more Boeing 777 freighters to be delivered from 2025/2026.

Together with its previous orders, Emirates now has 14 Boeing 777Fs pending delivery from Boeing from now until end 2026.

In addition, Emirates has signed a multi-year lease extension with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise for 4 Boeing 777Fs in its existing fleet. Based on these investments, by December 2026, Emirates SkyCargo expects to operate a fleet of 21 production-built Boeing 777 freighters, significantly expanding its current fleet of 11 units.

Emirates also remains invested in converting 10 passenger Boeing 777-3000ERs into freighters for further capacity and fleet growth.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group said: “We’re investing in new freighter aircraft to meet surging demand and provide our customers around the world with even more flexibility, connectivity, and options to leverage market opportunity.

“Demand for Emirates’ air cargo services has been booming. This reflects Dubai’s growing prominence as a preferred and trusted global logistics hub, and also the success of Emirates SkyCargo’s bespoke solutions that address the needs of shippers in different industry sectors.”

“Emirates continues to set the direction for our industry and we deeply appreciate the trust they have placed in the Boeing widebody family to serve as the backbone of their global fleet,” said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are proud to support Emirates SkyCargo’s growth as it relies on the performance and versatility of our 777 Freighter to further connect the world.”

Even as it inducts new freighter aircraft into its operations, Emirates’ cargo division will continue to harness the airline’s all wide-body passenger fleet to facilitate the fast, reliable and efficient movement of goods worldwide, offering customers more flexibility with a fleet mix comprised of 777s, 777-Fs, 747Fs, A350s, and A380s.

The Dubai government’s plans to expand Al Maktoum International airport (DWC) is set to create the world's largest hub in terms of capacity. DWC will ultimately be able to process 12 million tonnes of cargo annually, supporting the growth of the nearby Logistics District which is planned as an international base for global cargo and shipping companies, and part of Dubai’s masterplan to become the pre-eminent multi-modal cargo hub for air, sea and land connections.

As part of its vision for the next era of its growth, Emirates plans to make a decision by the end of this calendar year on its future freighter fleet for 2028/29 and beyond, with the Boeing 777-8F and Airbus A350-1000F as contenders.

