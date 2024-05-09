Emirates partners with travel ecosystem leaders and next-gen technology solutions providers to enrich customer experience

As part of Emirates’ efforts to deliver an enriched customer experience across diverse platforms, engage with new consumer segments, and tap into premium traveler preferences, the airline has reaffirmed its partnership with Expedia Group and has signed agreements with tech solutions providers Huawei and Tap Payments on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market.



These partnerships align closely with the airline’s objective of continuously engaging with diverse consumer segments and audiences to provide exclusive benefits and value across a spectrum of travel touchpoints.



Expedia Group



Emirates and Expedia Group have strengthened their decade-long partnership to provide travelers with an even greater value proposition through a wider selection of products and services. The partnership will see Emirates collaborating with Expedia Group to promote select strategic destinations on its platform, making it easier for travelers to seamlessly book their Emirates journeys. Additionally, more joint marketing campaigns will be implemented, leveraging data insights to optimize user experiences and drive engagement for Emirates on Expedia Group sites.



Tap Payments



Emirates is set to expand its Business Rewards partnerships by joining forces with Tap Payments, one of the largest fintech companies in the region. Tap Payments facilitates online payments across the region by connecting businesses with simple, secure, and unified payment experiences.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Tap Payments on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM).



Together, Emirates and Tap Payments aim to reach, engage with, and attract Tap's extensive small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customer base across the region, ultimately enrolling them in the Emirates Business Rewards Program.



Additionally, Emirates will offer Tap Payments Rewards members the option of a seamless conversion and transfer of points from the Tap Payments Rewards program to Emirates Business Rewards. Members of Tap Payments Rewards accumulate points with every transaction. The straightforward and quick conversion to Emirates Business Rewards points enables small businesses across the region to start benefiting from travel opportunities that can help grow their businesses.



Huawei



Emirates and the Chinese tech-giant Huawei enhance their strategic cooperation to promote one another to each brand's audience.

An MoU to elevate the partnership between the two renowned brands was signed by Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Far East and Zhihua Cao, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa. The enhanced agreement will see both brands collaborate on marketing and PR initiatives across the Middle East, Africa, and China to amplify brand awareness in these key regions.

Emirates services will further be promoted through tailored sales campaigns in China, to drive user engagement. Emirates and Huawei reinforce their commitment to ensure the continued development of the Emirates App within Huawei's GalleryApp, guaranteeing users seamless access to the airline’s innovative digital solutions.



Emirates first launched a partnership with Huawei in 2020 to promote the Emirates app to Huawei mobile users and build a more convenient and rewarding experience for its customers. The Emirates App is currently available on Appgallery in all Huawei smart devices including Huawei’s smart watches. In 2022, Emirates and Huawei further enhanced their partnership by signing another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai to establish mutual activities that increase their user reach and brand awareness.

