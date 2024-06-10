Emirates ramps up preparations for a seamless Hajj-centric experience

This Hajj season, Emirates is geared up to serve the large volume of pilgrims making their way from the airline’s global network through Dubai, to Jeddah and Medina to perform the once in a lifetime Muslim pilgrimage. Emirates has been working hard throughout every travel touchpoint of the journey to ensure comfortable experience, both in the air and on the ground for pilgrims heading to Makkah for this significant trip.



Additional flights to Jeddah and Medina



Emirates has deployed 10 additional flights between 7 Jun and 10 June, and between 21 June and 26 June to carry pilgrims to Jeddah and Medina. These flights have been carefully timed to meet the flight schedules from key markets for Hajj, including Indonesia, Thailand, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritius, South Africa, Senegal and Pakistan



The additional flights are operated alongside Emirates’ scheduled services to the two Saudi gateways, and provide increased choice and options for thousands of travellers from across the airline's global network to carry out one of the key pillars of Islam. The airline has further deployed 19 flights to cities including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait Beirut among others to meet high demand during Eid Al-Adha in mid-June.



Seamless airport journey throughout



From arriving to Dubai International, to stopping over in the city and connecting onwards to Jeddah and Medina, Emirates has extended its onboard hospitality to the ground through a carefully planned airport experience.



Emirates’ dedicated teams will guide pilgrims during their airport journey to ensure a seamless process of connecting to their onwards flights. Airport Service teams have been tasked with meeting, greeting and escorting all pilgrims from arrival to departure. Travellers are welcomed at the arrival gate by dedicated Emirates Airport Service personnel, holding signs with special greetings for pilgrims, where they are escorted all the way to the connection desk for their onwards journey, or to the Emirates Hotel Desk to pick up their hotel vouchers, so they can quickly be transferred on Emirates’ buses to their hotels for a short break before they proceed to their final destination. Pilgrims’ luggage will also be tagged with special Emirates ‘Hajj’ baggage tags.



Special gifts have also been organised for the official UAE Hajj flight set to depart from Dubai on 11 June.



A Hajj-centric onboard experience



Onboard, the airline has made extra provisions to accommodate those performing ablutions and is providing unperfumed towels and additional blankets. Special PAs advise passengers when they have entered Al Miqat zones (state of sanctity) and indicate the changing of Ihram robes. Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, features a special video that covers the Hajj formalities and also contains information around safety during Hajj as well as all essential information about performing the pilgrimage. Travellers may also choose to listen to the Holy Quran channel or read verses on ice so they can continue their introspection and worship. Passengers may check-in up to 5 litres of holy water (Zamzam) upon return, which will be placed in special areas in the cargo hold.



Pilgrims travelling on Emirates’ special flights are encouraged to explore the full Hajj experience – from airport to onboard – on the Emirates website. The special flights are available to travellers holding a valid Hajj visa. Pilgrims must also be under the age of 65 and hold a valid vaccination certificate with a vaccine authorised by the Saudi Ministry of Health. Emirates, in partnership with Dubai International and numerous stakeholders across the Dubai travel ecosystem have put in tremendous effort to ensure a seamless experience for Hajj travellers.

