Emirates receives second Official Royal visit to its Arabian Travel Market stand

Emirates, the Official Airline of the 2024 Arabian Travel Market (ATM), received His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at its stand, on the second day of the region’s largest travel and trade event.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor was officially welcomed to the stand by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer and Emirates’ senior management. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor had a tour of the airline’s most renowned products, including the popular and spacious Premium Economy seats, the signature A380 Onboard Lounge for First and Business Class customers, and the A380 First Class Shower Spa.

Emirates introduced the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge and A380 First Class Shower spa on its inaugural A380 flight in 2008 - celebrated as industry firsts globally. Emirates’ Premium Economy cabin experience was unveiled during the 2022 edition of the Arabian Travel Market and is currently available on routes to 15 cities. This will expand to 16 cities in June, as a four-class Emirates A380 is deployed on flights to Osaka, and to 9 more cities by January 2025, as Emirates announced yesterday the first destinations to be served with its new A350 aircraft which will also offer Premium Economy cabins.

Located in Sheikh Saeed Hall at ATM, Emirates' spacious stand accommodates up to 130 visitors. This year also marks the airline’s largest presence ever at a global travel exhibition.

