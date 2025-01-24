Emirates resumes flights to Beirut and Baghdad from 1 February

Emirates will restart services to Beirut, Lebanon from 1 February 2025 with a daily flight. The airline will also reinstate daily services to Baghdad in Iraq on the same day.

From February, Emirates’ daily flights to Rafic Al Hariri International Airport will be served by a Boeing 777-300ER in three classes, offering more than 5,000 seats both ways each week, and adding more choice, increased comfort and enhanced connectivity from Beirut to Dubai and onwards to the airline’s network of more than 140 destinations.

From 1 April 2025, the airline will scale up its operations and layer on a second daily service to Beirut with the addition of the EK957/958 morning service, which is also set to be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in three classes.

The airline will operate to Beirut and Baghdad with the following schedule (all times are local):

Beirut: From 1 February, Emirates will operate daily on EK953 and EK954. EK953 departs Dubai at 1130hrs, arriving in Beirut at 1400hrs. The return flight, EK954 leaves Beirut at 1530hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2120hrs. From 1 April, Emirates’ second daily service EK 957 takes off at 0730hrs, arriving in Beirut at 1030hrs. EK958 departs Beirut at 1205hrs, arriving in Dubai at 1655hrs.

Baghdad: Emirates’ daily flights to Baghdad will be served by a Boeing 777 aircraft. On Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, EK 941 will depart Dubai at 0805hrs, arriving in Baghdad at 0950hrs. EK 942 will then take-off at 1125hrs, landing in Dubai at 1435hrs. On Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, EK 943 will depart Dubai at 1300hrs, arriving in Baghdad at 1425hrs. EK944 leaves Baghdad at 1555hrs, arriving in Dubai at 1910hrs.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.

