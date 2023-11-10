Emirates set to showcase full family of commercial and training aircraft at Dubai Airshow

Emirates will showcase its full family of aircraft consisting of the airline’s latest retrofitted A380, game-changer Boeing 777-300ER , Diamond DA42-VI and Cirrus SR 22 training aircraft used by the Emirates Flight Training Academy. The Embraer Phenom 100 charter jet will also be on display. Both Emirates B777-300ER and A380 aircraft will have the airline’s newest signature livery.



The A380 aircraft on display, one of the first 10 units to have undergone a full make-over from Emirates’ ongoing $2 billion retrofit programme, will feature the airline’s popular Premium Economy Class cabin, in addition to refreshed interiors and enhancements across all cabins.



The Emirates exhibition stand, open to all Dubai Airshow visitors will feature a number of Emirates divisions. A highlight this year will the employee experience. Starting with Cabin Crew training, the gamified environments set inside Emirates aircraft will offer visitors a glimpse into future simulated experiences, providing a cutting-edge approach to learning and service skills development. Airshow visitors will also get an early look at the revamped onboarding experience for future Emirates Group employees.



The Emirates Official store will also be at the stand selling aircraft models and other popular aviation and travel merchandise. For the first time, the airline’s Airbus A350 die-cast aircraft model will be on sale as a Dubai Airshow exclusive.



The Emirates Flight Training Academy will display its newest and most advanced training aircraft, the Diamond DA42-VI which it received earlier this year, in addition to its single-engine Cirrus SR 22. Emirates Flight Training Academy instructors will be on hand to provide information about the Academy’s world-class training programme. The Emirates Flight Training Academy is the airline’s state-of-the-art facility that is helping to meet the global aviation industry’s future requirements for skilled commercial pilots.



The Emirates Future Customer Journey will also be featured on a special stand. This is an enhanced barrier-free airport experience for travellers, enabled by advanced biometrics in partnership with Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner Affairs (GDRFA) and Dubai Airport.



Emirates will open the flying display of the first afternoon of the airshow with a special fly past comprising of Airbus A380 and the Boeing 777 in the airline’s latest livery, joined by its partner UAE commercial airlines, followed by the UAE’s air-display team, Al Fursan.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.