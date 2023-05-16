Emirates SkyCargo and Air Canada Enhance Cargo Interline Cooperation

Emirates SkyCargo customers can now easily find and book interline cargo shipments into prime Canadian destinations, of Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary on Air Canada flights, via key Emirates European gateways.

The enhanced online booking capabilities now live, enable Emirates SkyCargo customers to book shipments that will travel on Air Canada Cargo flights on an interline basis via e-SkyCargo, WebCargo, and Cargowise. In the coming weeks, Air Canada Cargo is working to implement similar direct booking capabilities for its customers to more easily access and book interline shipments that will travel on Emirates’ flights across its global network.

Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo said: "We’re delighted to team up with Air Canada Cargo to offer expanded access to more destinations in Canada via our European gateways, all bookable online creating a seamless digital experience. We’ll continue to work closely with Air Canada to ensure smooth transfers and connections, so that cargo arrives promptly and in excellent condition."

He added: "This arrangement with Air Canada will benefit many of our customers, particularly those in West Asia, Middle East and Africa seeking to transport agricultural equipment, machinery, aircraft parts, as well as perishables and general cargo into Canada and other points in North America."

This latest development follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February between the two major airlines to provide more benefits to their air freight customers worldwide. It also builds on the broader strategic commercial partnership between Emirates and Air Canada, which was announced last year.

The partnership expands Emirates SkyCargo’s reach to over 60 cities in Canada and more than 150 cities across five continents through Air Canada Cargo’s fleet of Boeing 767 freighters and the belly-hold capacity of Air Canada’s scheduled passenger flights. In return, Air Canada Cargo has access to Emirates SkyCargo’s high frequency distribution network through the belly-hold of Emirates scheduled passenger flights to over 150 global destinations, as well as the additional capacity offered by 11 freighters currently in the Emirates fleet.

Emirates and Air Canada first announced their global partnership in 2022. In addition to this latest cargo development, the airlines recently implemented a passenger codeshare agreement which covers 46 destinations across North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Emirates and Air Canada have also launched joint loyalty programme benefits for members of Skywards and Aeroplan to earn and redeem miles and points on flights operated by Emirates and Air Canada respectively.

About Emirates SkyCargo

Emirates SkyCargo is the airfreight division of Emirates. Through its state of the art hub in Dubai, Emirates SkyCargo transports cargo to over 150 destinations across a global network spanning six continents. The air cargo carrier offers customers cargo capacity on its modern fleet of all wide-body Boeing 777, Airbus A380 aircraft and 11 dedicated Boeing 777 freighters. For more information, visit: www.skycargo.com

