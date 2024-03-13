Cementing its presence on three of the biggest digital marketplaces for air freight logistics, Emirates SkyCargo is now live on cargo.one. The partnership underscores Emirates SkyCargo’s long standing commitment to implementing digital solutions that streamline operations, drive efficiencies and unlock value for its global customer base. Bolstering its advanced and customer-centric digital distribution strategy, partnering with cargo.one ensures that Emirates SkyCargo offers are present where its customers wish to book.



Through cargo.one, customers will be able to access Emirates SkyCargo schedules, tariff and contract rates, along with real-time access to available capacity, empowering freight forwarders to make immediate bookings at any time. During the initial launch phase, the partnership will roll out in select countries in Europe before expanding across the Americas, Africa, the Far East and Australasia. cargo.one now contributes to Emirates SkyCargo’s digital status in the market, with its seamless booking experience and reach to 15,000 freight forwarders in every corner of the world.



Jeffrey van Haeften, Senior Vice President Cargo Commercial Worldwide, Emirates SkyCargo, said: “Digitalisation is a key way that we help the world work better, providing flexible and convenient options for freight forwarders to seamlessly access Emirates SkyCargo’s world-class product and services. In turn, by streamlining our quotations and bookings, we enable our teams to focus on providing outstanding customer service, which is the cornerstone of our brand. We will continue to invest in digital solutions and partnerships such as cargo.one to enhance the experience for our customers and expedite the movement of goods all over the world.”



Emirates SkyCargo’s four core products are listed on cargo.one, including Emirates Fresh and Emirates Fresh Breathe, an integrated and responsive cool chain purpose-built for perishables; Emirates Airfreight Priority for urgent shipments that require speed and reliability; and Emirates Airfreight for the quick and careful transport of general cargo.

