Emirates Skycargo’s freighters receives new signature livery

Emirates SkyCargo freighter A6-EFV was delivered in July 2024 without livery and was deployed immediately to serve the booming global demand. This week, it has rolled out of Emirates Engineering as the first freighter to don the airline’s distinctive new livery colours.

Over the course of eight days, a team of specialists from Emirates Engineering’s in-house paint shop applied the refreshed livery. The biggest change is to the UAE flag on the tailfin, which has been a staple of the Emirates branding since the very beginning. Now, the design is more dynamic and flowing, with 3D effect artwork; likewise, the iconic gold lettering across the main body in English and Arabic is bigger and bolder. The Arabic calligraphy on the engines remains, as does the iconic red branding on the aircraft belly, ensuring key elements of the airline’s identity remain consistent.

Nadeem Sultan, Senior Vice President of Cargo Planning and Freighters, Emirates SkyCargo said: “Emirates SkyCargo freighters are some of the most instantly recognizable aircraft in the skies, flying valuable commodities to and from 38 destinations worldwide. The investment in new livery represents our ongoing commitment to modernise our fleet, as we continue to build our capacity and unlock new opportunities to serve our global customers.”

The new livery, which was first unveiled in March 2023, is the third iteration of Emirates’ iconic aircraft brand colours since launch in 1985. All 10 Boeing 777 freighters in Emirates’ fleet will be gradually scheduled for their paint jobs and new freighters, of which Emirates SkyCargo has 13 on order, will come fully decked out on delivery.

