Emirates SkyCargo Scores Top Honours at STAT Times International Awards for Excellence in Air Cargo

Emirates SkyCargo was named International Airline of the Year at the STAT Times International Awards for Excellence in Air Cargo. Voted for by STAT Times international reader base, this prestigious accolade is a testament to the airline’s commitment to facilitating the world’s rapidly changing supply chain needs.

The Emirates SkyCargo team, led by Divisional Senior Vice President, Nabil Sultan, accepted the award in Mumbai, on the sidelines of Air Cargo India 2024. The ceremony was also attended by other notable guests and leading members in the air cargo and logistics industry.

Commenting on the win, Sultan said: “We are honoured to be recognized as the leading cargo airline by the premier industry publication and our customers around the world. This accolade reflects our commitment to make the world work better through continual innovation and development in our operations, and also the talent in our Emirates SkyCargo team who are instrumental in our ongoing success. We will keep raising the bar, to ensure Emirates SkyCargo remains a first-class partner for our global customers.”

Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world’s largest international airline, has been a thriving enabler of global trade for almost four decades. Serving over 140 destinations across six continents, the airline connects people and businesses to the goods they need with an industry-leading portfolio of purpose-fit products and state-of-the-art infrastructure at its dual-airport hub in Dubai.

This week, Emirates SkyCargo played a pivotal role in shaping the future of logistics in India and the wider region during the 2024 Air Cargo India conference. In addition to a full schedule of meetings, networking events and media briefings, the airline’s leadership joined panel discussions alongside other industry leaders to explore the challenges and opportunities on India’s journey to uplift 10 million tonnes of annual cargo throughput by 2030. Marking 10 years at the helm of Emirates SkyCargo, Nabil Sultan provided an in-depth look at the evolution of the airline and an analysis of the 2024 forecast in a fireside chat, underscoring the airline’s confidence in air freight’s essential role in global trade.

