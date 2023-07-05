Emirates sweetens the travel experience serving more than 40 million chocolates every year

Celebrating World Chocolate Day on 7 July, Emirates is sharing that more than 40 million pieces of gourmet chocolate are served onboard each year, to passengers in all classes.

Sweetening the travel experience with the world’s most beloved confectionary, Emirates selects and serves a delectable selection of artisan chocolate as part of the signature meal service in all classes, to 140 destinations around the world. Throughout the last 12 months, 35 million chocolate treats have been served in Economy Class, more than 160,000 chocolates in Premium Economy Class since its launch in June 2022, with an additional 4 million chocolate pairs offered in Business and First Class. Emirates also introduced large gourmet chocolate boxes to First Class in December 2022, offering premium passengers the chance to indulge in a sample onboard and even takeaway some of their favourite flavours, with chocolate fans relishing more than 36,000 boxes in the last 6 months.

Emirates collaborates closely with connoisseur chocolatiers from around the globe, including Bateel, Coco Jalila and Forrey & Galland from the UAE, Godiva from Belgium, Valrhona from France, Butlers from Ireland, Canonica and Neuhaus from Switzerland, Pacari from Ecuador and Hotel Chocolat from the UK. The chocolate brands are selected for a multitude of reasons including content – for example dark, milk or white chocolate, bonbons, pralines or truffles, with fillings of creamy ganache or tangy fruit, the all-important taste and texture component, alongside brand recognition, current trends, its ‘instagrammability’ and whether its sustainably sourced. Each handpicked chocolate brand is on board for a minimum of 3 months before a new selection is introduced to delight frequent flyers.

Across all classes, customers craving a chocolate fix can enjoy chocolate desserts and hot chocolate from the menu. The most popular chocolate desserts onboard Emirates historically are the decadent Molten Chocolate Cake in First Class and the silky-smooth Milk Chocolate Mousse for children. On longer routes, chocolate candy bars are served in a snack tray and chocolate lollipops are offered to children during festive celebrations. At Emirates’ A380 Onboard lounge, customers can also help themselves to vegan and non-vegan sweet treats of M&Ms, chocolate cake and chocolate mini treats.

In Emirates Lounges, chocolate is a staple feature, with customers enjoying homemade Emirates chocolate ice-cream from the old-fashioned ice cream cart, signature creamy hot chocolate from Costa Coffee, and a myriad of creative chocolate desserts from Emirates Master Chefs including white chocolate raspberry delight with white chocolate mousse and luscious raspberry jelly, decadent chocolate truffles, a fruity white chocolate passionfruit cheesecake and indulgent dark chocolate salted caramel tarts amongst many others.

A special chocolate-focused dessert is a new feature in Emirates First Class Lounges in Dubai, using Valrhona Grand Cru Blends from around the globe to make exquisite desserts like chocolate and pecan gateaux, 85% Abinao chocolate cremeux, pecan praline, Sacher sponge and spiced milk ice cream, as well as Dulcey Chocolate – a blond and biscuity flavoured chocolate. In July, the special First-Class lounge dessert will be a rich chocolate extravaganza of 64% Manjari dark chocolate entremets, cocoa crumble, dark chocolate sponge, vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.