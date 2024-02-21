Emirates to expand its South American network with launch of services to Bogotá from 3 June

Emirates today announced it will launch a new daily service from Dubai to the Colombian capital, Bogotá, starting 3 June.





As well as connecting Colombia with the United Arab Emirates, the new services will establish a historic first-ever link between the greater Middle East region and the northern part of the South American continent. Emirates’ entry into Bogotá will expand its South American network to four gateways, complementing its scheduled services to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires. The latest destination will also enhance the airline’s operations in the Americas to now serve 19 points across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.



The daily services will link Dubai and Bogotá via Miami, with Emirates set to become the first airline to offer a host of premium services on the popular route between south Florida and Colombia.

Commenting on the launch of the new route and destination, Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said: “We’ve long wanted to serve Colombia, and the addition of Bogotá to our network is part of our strategy to deliver better connectivity, expand options and choice for travellers and provide unparalleled premium experiences on the ground and in the air. The launch of our daily operations to the dynamic capital of Colombia also underscores our deep commitment to South America, and is poised to foster increased business and leisure travel opportunities for customers.

“There is a huge demand for travel to and from Bogotá and we can’t wait for customers to experience Emirates’ signature products and services on the flights between Bogotá and Dubai as well as between Bogotá and Miami. We would like to thank all the authorities involved for supporting our plans and making this new route possible. We look forward to adding value to the new communities served and building new partnerships to promote tourism and trade.”



The daily flights to Bogotá, South America’s second largest city by population, will help cater to strong and growing demand for air travel between Colombia and the United Arab Emirates as well as between Colombia and numerous destinations on Emirates’ global network beyond Dubai which are not served directly from Bogotá. It will also provide convenient flights between Bogotá and Miami, allowing travellers to fly between the two cities in unprecedented style and comfort. Due to the high altitude of the city of Bogotá, it is not possible to operate a non-stop flight from Dubai, deeming a stopover necessary. Miami was selected due to its tourism and trade links with Bogotá.



Passengers on flights in both directions between Dubai and Bogotá should meet entry regulations for the United States and hold the required documents, due to immigration procedures in Miami. Colombian and UAE citizens can enjoy visa-free entry for up to 90 days in Dubai and Bogotá respectively, thanks to reciprocal visa arrangements in place between both countries.



Tickets to Bogotá go on sale today for flights starting 3 June and can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents.

Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will offer 354 seats across three cabins and will raise the bar for premium services on the Bogotá – Miami route. Lie-flat seats in First Class and Business Class, complimentary food and beverage, and a generous free baggage allowance (conditions apply) are amongst the firsts that Emirates will introduce on the direct services connecting Colombia and the U.S.



Emirates’ customers can also sit back and relax with complimentary access to more than 6,500 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content, including in Spanish, featuring movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.



The new Boeing 777-300ER services will also offer up to 20 tonnes tonnes of capacity for cargo on each flight, opening up access to more global markets for Colombian exports such as fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables and other perishable goods.



Celebrating the launch of Emirates’ services to Colombia, His Excellency Germán Umaña Mendoza, Colombia’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism said: “The launch of the new route between Bogotá and Dubai marks a major milestone in expanding the connectivity of our country, allowing us to strengthen trade, investment and tourism. As part of the government of President Gustavo Petro, our goal is to guarantee opportunities for the development and prosperity of communities in all of our territories and, in doing so, we remain committed to providing the framework to support foreign investment.”



On the new route launch, His Excellency Sergio París Mendoza, Director General, Aerocivil Colombia said: "In the realm of international relations, Colombia forges pathways to new realms of collaboration and understanding. Today, we rejoice in the inauguration of an air link with the vibrant city of Dubai, marking not only a connection between destinations but also symbolizing our nation's steadfast commitment to global integration. The Arab nations bear witness to a thriving and diverse Colombia, poised to cultivate bonds of friendship and prosperity transcending geographical boundaries. At this pivotal moment, we reaffirm our dedication to collaborating closely with our Arab counterparts towards mutual development and peace. May this new air route via Emirates Airline herald the commencement of a journey abundant in opportunities and shared successes. May each journey between our nations serve as a beacon of cooperation, dialogue, and empathy. May the bond between Colombia and the Arab countries endure eternally, flourishing in prosperity."



"Airlift expansion is crucial to increasing visitation and the economic impact tourism has on the state of Florida," said Visit Florida President and CEO, Dana Young. "We are thrilled that Emirates will now connect its daily Dubai to Miami flight with Bogotá offering additional opportunities for us to welcome Colombian travelers to the Sunshine State."



Bogotá’s status as a major centre for tourism, education and culture has earned it its nickname of the “Athens of South America.” It is also a thriving hub for finance, boasts a large presence of multinational companies, and has become a MICE destination due to its appeal as a central location in the Americas.



While Dubai is expected to be the final destination for the majority of travellers on the Bogotá-Dubai route, other top destinations for travellers include mainland China and Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Johannesburg, Cairo and Delhi. The Bogotá-Dubai flights are conveniently timed to provide seamless connectivity if travelling onwards from Dubai.



Emirates’ flights will also facilitate convenient inbound connections to Bogotá through Dubai from 78 destinations in its extensive network and generate new passenger flows to Bogotá from high-growth markets such as the UAE, India, China, the wider Middle East, Far East and Australasia.



Whether traveling to or through Dubai, travellers can enjoy sun-soaked beaches, heritage activities, world class hospitality and leisure facilities, and a variety of world-class experiences.

