Emirates to operate second A380 Service to Bali to serve seasonal demand

Emirates has announced that it will operate a second daily A380 service between Dubai and Bali, starting 1 September and until 26 October, to meet the surge in travel demand to the island during the upcoming peak season.

From 1 September to 26 October 2024, Emirates’ flight EK398/399 between Dubai (DXB) and Bali (DPS) will be upgraded to an Airbus A380, replacing the current Boeing 777 service.

The upgraded service will build upon the success of Emirates' first-ever A380 service to Indonesia, launched on 1 June 2023, while also driving more inbound traffic to Bali during one of the busiest times of the year and seamlessly connecting travelers from Indonesia to Dubai and beyond through Emirates’ extensive global network.

Emirates continues to reinforce its long-standing commitment to providing world-class travel experiences and supporting Indonesia’s growing travel and tourism sector. By serving Bali with double A380 flights, the airline will offer more than 2,600 additional weekly seats to and from the island to help accommodate the growing demand during the peak travel season. With this additional service, more passengers to and from Indonesia can enjoy the iconic double-decker's best-in-class products and services, including its spacious cabins, the exclusive Onboard Lounge, and ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system offering over 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.

Emirates launched a non-stop daily service from Dubai to Bali in 2015, adding to its scheduled flights to Jakarta which began in 1992. Emirates flies to more than 144 destinations across six continents and currently offers double daily flights to Jakarta and Bali.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office or contact centre, or via travel agents. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.

