Emirates to restart daily Phnom Penh services via Singapore

Emirates will bring back its daily Phnom Penh service starting from 1 May via Singapore, boosting the airline’s Southeast Asian connectivity to/from Dubai, and linking two trade and leisure centres in the region.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer commented: “The resumption of our Phnom Penh services demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our Southeast Asian network, as we continue to create more opportunities for travellers to explore diverse and culturally rich destinations, and help businesses and exporters of all sizes establish stronger trade connections.

We thank the Cambodian and Singaporean authorities for their support in establishing this new route. We look forward to re-introducing our customers to yet another vibrant destination on our network as they explore the world.”

The service will be operated with a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates’ flight EK348 will depart Dubai at 0230hrs and arrives in Singapore at 1405hrs. The flight will then depart Singapore at 1535hrs arriving in Phnom Penh at 1635hrs. Emirates’ return flight EK349 will leave Phnom Penh at 2050hrs and arrives in Singapore at 2350hrs. The flight will then depart Singapore at 0140hrs the next day arriving in Dubai at 0455hrs. All times are local.

Phnom Penh’s linked schedule with Singapore is conveniently timed, providing optimal connecting opportunities to and from multiple cities in France, UK, Germany, Switzerland and the United States. Through this additional connection, Emirates will serve Singapore with four daily flights starting from 1 May.

Emirates SkyCargo will also offer cargo bellyhold capacity on the Boeing 777-300ER of more than 300 tonnes per week in and out of Phnom Penh. Main commodities exported from Phnom Penh includes textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other high-value commodities.

The new Emirates services will offer 8 First Class private suites, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy Class. Travellers will also be able to enjoy the airline’s award-winning service and industry-leading products across all classes, with regionally-inspired dishes and complimentary beverages and the airline’s ice inflight entertainment system which offers up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in over 40 languages, including movies, TV shows, and an extensive musical library along with games, audio books and podcasts.

Tickets can be booked online through www.emirates.com or with both online and offline travel agents.

A significant Southeast Asian hub

Located in Cambodia’s south-central region, Phnom Penh is the nation’s economic, industrial, as well as cultural centre and has seen rapid growth in its infrastructure and economy over the decades. This makes Phnom Penh one of the most popular Southeast Asian hubs for tourism and trade, with significant appeal to travellers from Europe and the Americas. The city is currently building a new international airport with plans to start operations in 2025, replacing the current Phnom Penh International Airport and improving Cambodia’s connectivity with the world.

Phnom Penh is widely known for its heritage sites and tourist attractions including the Royal Palace with the Silver Pagoda, and the National Museum. Through its daily services to Phnom Penh as well the unilateral agreement with Cambodia Air, Emirates will also facilitate convenient travel to the world-famous Angkor Wat temple complex near Siem Reap.

