Emirates to Serve Baghdad with All Airbus A350 Flights From 1 January 2026

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, will deploy its Airbus A350 across all seven weekly flights to Baghdad starting 1 January 2026.

The A350 will replace the current Boeing 777 operating flights EK 943/944 four times weekly, offering customers it’s latest cabins for a more consistent travel experience on every flight.

The introduction of the A350 across the full weekly schedule to/from Baghdad is part of Emirates’ commitment to delivering on its ‘Fly Better’ promise. Configured in three classes, the Emirates A350 offers 32 Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and 259 spacious Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout. Passengers can enjoy an elevated cinematic experience with the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system - ice, wider aisles, quieter cabins, and advanced lighting designed to reduce jet lag.

The exclusive deployment of the A350 to Baghdad underscores Emirates’ long-standing commitment to Iraq and the wider region. The Airbus A350 was first deployed to Baghdad in August this year on flights EK941/942.

