Emirates' Top 6 Busiest Routes in June 2024

Emirates Airlines is preparing to support its most in-demand destinations next June with additional flights. Based on Emirates' extensive network and data from the aviation analytics firm Cirium, the aviation news site Simple Flying has compiled a list of Emirates' busiest routes in terms of available seats for June 2024.

Busiest Routes

According to Simple Flying, Emirates has revealed the number of seats it intends to offer on its top six busiest routes for June. The routes are as follows:

Dubai - London Heathrow: Offering 198,490 seats, this route sees strong competition between Emirates and other airlines such as Virgin Atlantic and British Airways.

Dubai - Bangkok: With 151,276 seats available, Emirates faces no direct competition from Dubai International Airport. However, Etihad Airways operates flights to Bangkok from Abu Dhabi International Airport, and Air Arabia flies to Bangkok from Sharjah International Airport, which is a 28-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.

Dubai - Cairo: This route provides 110,864 seats, with Emirates competing against EgyptAir, the national carrier of Egypt.

Dubai - Mumbai: Offering 109,856 seats, Emirates faces competition from several Indian airlines, including the national carrier Air India, Vistara, and the low-cost airline IndiGo.

Dubai - Kuwait: With 94,812 seats available, Emirates competes with Kuwait Airways (the national carrier of Kuwait) and Flydubai.

Dubai - Delhi: This route offers 86,160 seats, with competition from multiple Indian airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet.

Key Markets

The United States tops the list of countries served by Emirates, with flights to 13 American airports. Following the U.S., Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia are key markets for Emirates. The airline serves nine airports in India and Pakistan, and seven airports in Australia and New Zealand.

Emirates flies to European destinations across 20 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The UK is one of Emirates' most important European markets, experiencing continuous growth since the first flight to the UK in 1987, which connected Dubai International Airport to London Heathrow. In terms of seat capacity, Emirates is the largest non-European airline serving the UK, operating 131 weekly passenger flights between Dubai International Airport and eight British airports.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

