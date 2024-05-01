Emirates: Weather Conditions in Dubai on 2nd May

Emirates Airlines issued a new update due to the weather expected tomorrow, Thursday, in Dubai.

The company said: "Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Dubai on 2 May. If you’re travelling to Dubai International airport, you may experience road delays".

We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport and using Dubai Metro where possible.

To receive flight updates and notifications, please ensure you’ve provided us with your latest contact details under Manage Your Booking.

