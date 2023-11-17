Emirates wraps up a successful Dubai Air Show, with significant investments announcement for its future operations

Emirates has wrapped up a successful 2023 Dubai Air Show, concluding a week of significant investment announcements in its future fleet and capabilities, and inking new partnerships that signal confidence in what’s ahead.



Already the world’s biggest operator of wide-body passenger aircraft, Emirates announced significant orders to grow its fleet and power the airline’s future growth plans in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Confirming an order for an additional 90 Boeing 777-9s, 777-8s, and 5 787s, worth US$ 52 billion and 15 additional Airbus A350-900s, worth US$ 6 billion, Emirates now has a total order book of 310 wide-body aircraft and will continue to receive delivery of new aircraft through to 2035.



Emirates also announced a US$ 950 million investment to build a new ultra-modern engineering facility at Dubai World Central (DWC) that is purpose-built to support Emirates’ aircraft fleet and operating requirements into the 2040s. Spread over 1 million square metres, the engineering complex will be the largest and most advanced of its kind to be operated by any airline, adding a boost to Dubai’s world-class aviation infrastructure.



Underscoring the importance of the aviation value chain, Emirates inked significant agreements with long-standing and new partners. The airline awarded a series of contracts to Safran worth US$ 1.2 billion combined to furnish Emirates’ new fleet of Airbus A350, Boeing 777X-9 and its existing Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with the latest generation Safran Seats. In addition, the contracts with Safran include exclusive services for cabin equipment, wheels and carbon brakes, landing gear component repairs, retrofit, and MRO support.



To ensure its highly popular A380 fleet remains in tip-top condition, Emirates signed over US$ 1.5 billion worth of agreements to optimize the double-decker jet’s lifespan. Capitalizing on the expertise of partners across the aviation aftermarket and MRO services spectrum, the airline also signed agreements for maintenance, repair and overhaul services, parts provisioning, component repairs and technical support to ensure the A380 fleet continues to meet Emirates’ exacting standards, well into the next decade.



Developing the UAE’s engineering talent pool, Emirates and the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)’s commercial and training arm, the International Aviation Consulting and Training (IACT), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to curate bespoke training solutions.



Emirates and Boeing signed a MoU to leverage advanced digital technologies, including drone assisted aircraft inspections, the use of virtual and augmented reality to hone precision and effectiveness, and ushering in the next generation of prognostic and predictive maintenance.



Boosting connectivity options for customers, Emirates and Condor, activated a reciprocal interline agreement that will offer customers access to 70 routes operated by both airlines across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, with a single ticket fare and hassle-free baggage policy.



At the Dubai Airshow, Emirates had a visible presence in the lead of the spectacular opening flypast; as well as through its static aircraft displays; an exhibition stand showcasing the latest in extended reality and AI immigration innovation. Over the airshow week, Emirates welcomed thousands of visitors to its stand and aircraft, and hosted guests at the Emirates Chalet.



Showcasing the latest in employee experience, Emirates debuted MIRA, which uses extended reality (iXR) to train new joiners. Emirates was honoured to showcase this technology to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai when he visited the Emirates stand.



On its static display, Emirates displayed its full family of aircraft, which proved popular with visitors. Emirates was proud to receive His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for a tour of the four-class A380.



In addition to the A380, Emirates displayed the game-changer Boeing 777-ER and the recently launched private charter, the Embraer Phenom 100. Emirates Flight Training Academy exhibited the latest training aircraft including the Diamond DA42-VI and the single engine Cirrus SR 22. Over 43,500 people visited Emirates aircraft throughout the week.



For more information on Emirates' presence at Dubai Air Show 2023, including VNR, please visit the dedicated hub on Emirates media centre.







