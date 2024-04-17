Etihad Airways: Some Flights Delayed Tomorrow Due to Weather Conditions

Etihad Airways announced that due to rainy weather conditions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, some flights of the carrier are expected to experience delays tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17th.

In a statement today, Etihad Airways added that they will be working with affected guests to assist them in making adjustments to their travel plans and reaching their final destinations.

Etihad Airways urged travelers to visit the airline's website to check flight departure times, emphasizing that the safety of guests and crew will remain a top priority.

