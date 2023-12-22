Exciting lineup of community events and activities continue to captivate crowds at inaugural Hatta Festival

Celebrations are in full swing at the inaugural edition of the Hatta Festival with plenty more in store, as community events and sports activities bring together residents and visitors by the thousands to partake in the rich experiences of Dubai's picturesque mountain region.



The festival, a vibrant celebration of culture, sports and family entertainment in the heart of Dubai’s scenic town, serves as the centrepiece of the third edition of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign. Running until 31 December, the event is being organised by Brand Dubai in partnership with the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development.



Amina Taher, Member of the Hatta Festival’s Organising Committee Representing Brand Dubai, said: “Against the breathtaking backdrop of Hatta's majestic mountains and amid the beautiful winter weather, visitors are being treated to an array of interactive and entertainment experiences at the inaugural Hatta Festival. A showcase of the area's unique heritage, the festival is providing a platform for residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the diverse traditions, flavours and artistic expressions that define this enchanting part of the city. We are extremely happy with the huge turnout and the enthusiastic response to the festival, which captures the essence of Hatta's cultural identity and contributes to further strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best winter destinations.”



She added: “A stunning lineup of activities awaits visitors, catering to all age groups and interests. We extend a warm invitation to everyone to explore Hatta’s natural wonders and participate in the event's diverse programmes and activities.”

For enthusiasts of hiking and adventure, the festival presents a golden opportunity to indulge in their passion and relish the breathtaking natural beauty of Hatta. An exhilarating mountain trek spanning a distance of 7 km will offer participants a unique journey amid the area’s historical landmarks. The two-hour hike, organised by H.A.T Hatta, a Hatta-born business that arranges hiking adventures in the area, is scheduled to commence on Saturday, 23 December, promising an unforgettable experience for both adults and children.



Sports enthusiasts can embark on a fitness adventure like no other with StormCycling, a thrilling collaboration with the boutique indoor cycling studio, Storm, at the heart of the Hatta Festival. On 23 December, participants can gear up for a dynamic spinning session at 10 am, set against the mesmerising vistas of Hatta. The session promises an unparalleled fusion of fitness and scenic beauty, offering a unique opportunity for fitness enthusiasts.



The festival unfolds with a dedicated bicycle parade on 24 December, from 8 am to 10 am. Against the stunning backdrop of Hatta's scenic landscapes, a group of 20 cycling enthusiasts from the Alkhawaneej Cycling Club will embark on a thrilling journey. The route will wind down from Hatta, culminating at the picturesque Leem Lake—a three-hectare oasis that stands as the heartbeat of the festival, promising an adventure that merges cycling, nature and festive vibes in perfect harmony.

Adding a dynamic and thrilling element to the festival, a motorcycle procession is set to kick off on 29 December. A convoy of 30 avid riders from the Dubai Rider motorcycle club will rev their engines in Dubai and embark on an exciting journey to Hatta, converging at the festival site. This motorcycle march not only showcases the passion for biking but also contributes to the high-energy atmosphere of the first edition of the festival.



In another exciting event, 30 December will witness a spectacular parade featuring classic cars embarking from Dubai at 7 am to reach the festival site in Hatta. This classic car procession, led by vintage car enthusiasts under the Flat12 banner, will feature several classic models that are only showcased on rare occasions. The event is sure to touch of vintage charm to the festivities, promising a visually captivating spectacle for attendees.



In essence, Hatta Festival goes beyond traditional festivities by catering to a diverse range of interests, ensuring that everyone, from hikers and adventurers to classic car enthusiasts, motorcycle riders and cyclists, finds a space to celebrate their passion amidst the natural wonders of Hatta.



The latest #DubaiDestinations campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a distinctive winter destination.



The campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.



Dubai was named as one of the world’s top winter sun destinations, according to Travelbag‘s best winter sun destination rankings for 2023. In 2022, the city was also ranked as the world’s best winter-sun destination, with the most Google searches and the most things to do in a city during winter, according to The Winter Sun Index issued by travel package provider ParkSleepFly. Dubai has been tagged on Instagram more than 111 million times and has the most winter-related ‘things to do’ Google searches in the world, reaching 55,000.





