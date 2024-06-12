Explore amazing islands this summer with flydubai

escape city life and take some time to disconnect at one of flydubai’s selection of amazing island destinations. From 14 June, the Dubai-based carrier is launching its seasonal summer network, offering passengers an exciting range of beautiful islands to explore from Greece to Malaysia.

Passengers can also enjoy special holiday packages with return flights and hotel stays for travel until 15 July 2024 from Holidays by flydubai. Whether you’re looking for rest and relaxation or a thrilling adventure, flydubai has the perfect island getaway this summer.

Corfu, Greece

This island has more than meets the eye. While Corfu boasts a magnificent verdant landscape, soft sandy beaches and vibrant blue seas perfect for nature and hiking enthusiasts, it is also one of the most cosmopolitan islands in Greece. Featuring UNESCO-listed monuments, Venetian forts and towers as well as a thriving Old Town that will transport you back to the past, this island has something for everyone.

Langkawi, Malaysia

Visitors looking for an island-hopping experience should look no further than Langkawi. This Malaysian paradise happens to be an archipelago of around 100 islands with the largest being Langkawi Island. From vast mountain ranges teeming with rainforests to limestone cliffs, they offer enough seclusion for a relaxing island retreat or an immersive nature experience. During the day, visit one of the island’s ecological wonders including the Langkawi Sky Bridge and at night, discover its bustling night markets rich in seafood and spices.

Male’, The Maldives

The Maldives require little introduction. Famous for its soft white beaches and turquoise waters, this collection of coral islands makes it the ideal destination to unwind in while the abundance of coral reefs and marine life are perfect for snorkelers and divers to explore. Head to Male which offers the perfect opportunity to go island-hopping this summer.

Mykonos, Greece

Located in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos has long captivated visitors with its effortless combination of luxury and charm. While this island destination is famous for its lively atmosphere, designer boutiques and international resorts, Mykonos is also special for its archaeological sites and quaint neighbourhoods and towns that allow you to disconnect. Make sure to pass by Little Venice where you can take some photos of the iconic windmills that complement the island’s beautiful landscape.

Olbia, Italy

Those looking for a slice of la dolce vita can find it in Olbia, a fantastic gateway to the island of Sardinia. While this destination is abundant in its breathtaking beaches and natural beauty, it also offers a glimpse into the past with its ancient ruins including the Roman Aqueduct and Basilica of San Simplicio. Don’t forget to take a stroll at Porto Cervo, Olbia’s luxurious seaside resort, or indulge in some delicious Sardinian cuisine while you’re here.

Santorini, Greece

Famous for its romantic sunsets, pebble beaches and iconic blue domes, Santorini is a must-visit. Venture to Fira, the island’s capital, which has many options for dining, shopping and entertainment or visit Oia for the stunning sunset views it offers. As Santorini consists of a group of islands, this makes it the ideal destination for those looking to explore elsewhere.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Enjoy cerulean blue waters and cloudless skies at this African archipelago. Otherwise known as Spice Island due to the variety of spices that grow there, Zanzibar has beautiful white sandy beaches and plenty of water activities to delight in including diving and swimming with turtles. Take a trip to the Jozani Forest Reserve which is the home to some rare animals or make your way to Stone Town, a UNESCO-protected site where visitors can meander their way through a maze of alleys, thriving marketplaces and majestic mosques.

Destination Country Frequency Corfu (starting from 15 June) Greece 02 weekly flights Langkawi Malaysia Daily flights Male’ The Maldives 02 daily flights Mykonos (starting from 14 June) Greece 04 weekly flights Olbia (starting from 15 June) Italy 02 weekly flights Santorini Greece 01 weekly flight Zanzibar Tanzania Daily flights

Holidays by flydubai provides a one-stop-shop where customers can choose from a variety of specially curated holiday packages, including flights and hotels with the option to add on excursions, car rentals and much more.

