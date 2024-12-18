Explore magical Christmas markets with flydubai

The Basel Christmas market on Barfüsserplatz and Münsterplatz is considered to be one of the prettiest and largest in Switzerland.

right in the centre of the city and at the heart of the festively decorated Old Town. A magnificent Christmas tree stands on Münsterplatz, with ornaments by the well-known decorator Johann Wanner.

While enjoying an evening stroll through the stands on Münsterplatz, you shouldn’t miss a quick walk to the Pfalz. Here you can enjoy your mulled wine with an amazing view over the Rhine and the glowing lights of the city.

Budapest is also renowned for its delightful festive markets held in Vörösmarty Square and at the Basilica, where visitors can explore beautifully decorated stalls offering traditional Hungarian crafts, festive decorations, and an array of delicious seasonal foods such as chimney cake (kürtőskalács) and goulash. These markets attract both locals and tourists, making Budapest a popular destination for holiday travelers seeking a magical holiday experience.

Prague is also famous for its enchanting festive markets, which are among the most beautiful and popular in Europe. The city's main festive markets are held in the Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square, featuring beautifully decorated wooden huts selling traditional Czech products, handcrafted goods, festive decorations, and delicious seasonal foods.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.